Modi Infosol deploys RAIN RFID solutions for industrial garment firm

Delhi based Modi Infosol recently diversified into Internet of Things related projects. Recently it helped the customer who wanted timely and fast processing of industrial garments with accuracy in usage of clothes. The core pain points of the customer was to have transparency system in washing and have a monitoring on number of washes, description usage, prevention of theft and monitoring of product, etc. Undersytanding the customer need, Modi Infosol deployed RAIN RFID solutions-Impinj. The platform, comprising both hardware and software, uses RAIN RFID to wirelessly connect everyday items to the internet, delivering digital life to the physical world.

The solution helped the company to increase sales, improve efficiencies, and deliver compelling experiences. The solution helped in addressing technique of lifecycle, number of wash, defective and okay material and number of reuse pending, number of battery bases passive products. The Impinj platform allows companies to receive invaluable insight on ways to improve their business standards, drive sales, enhance the consumer experience, and increase efficiency by manufacturing products that provide real-time information about objects and people.

Moving forward, Modi Infosol has planned to enter into IoT project and is looking to increase the portfolio and give solutions to varied customers. The key benefit of deployed solution, which is unique in industrial garment sector covered description, transparency, no dispute with customers, productivity calculation, and prevention of theft monitoring.

The innovative SMARTRAC Midas FlagTag, powered by an Impinj Monza R6 endpoint IC, is a technically sophisticated yet simplified paper tag that enables easy, cost-effective tracking of material, reduce incidents of lost, stolen, or misplaced assets with RAIN RFID. A RAIN solution with the SMARTRAC Midas FlagTag delivers continuous real-time visibility of materials, tools, and other assets as they move through manufacturing processes.