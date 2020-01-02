Orange Business Services undertakes surveillance and ITMS project for 40 cities in Gujarat

Orange Business Services, one of the leading solution providers for smart city infrastructure, recently won the security and surveillance- Safe & Secure Gujarat Project covering 40 cities, including religious and tourist spots. Most crucial and sensitive event in the states are monitored at multiple locations with the help of this project by live monitoring by police officials. Based on the superior results on surveillance and ANPR, Orange was chosen via a competitive selection process.

The state government chose Orange Business Services for supply, installation and operations and maintenance of state wide surveillance and ITMS project. The system which is an IP based CCTV surveillance system will also be capable of monitoring all districts from a central location i.e. State Command Control Centre along with facilities of video analytics, mobile application, vehicle tracking system and many more.

Counted among one of India’s largest smart city projects, the initiative is executed in two phases. The first phase covers 40 cities and further expand to cover all 120 cities across the state. Under the first phase, Orange along with nodal agency Gujarat Informatics Limited (GIL), created a robust system for 34 command and control centres, and one Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in the capital. The scope includes implementation, operations and management for

five years.

It is supported by the computing infrastructure, storage, network, applications, and IT security at the state command control centres. The solution seeks to provide real-time surveillance and traffic solution at designated areas/locations, good quality video images, high-quality evidence suitable for challan generation, admission into all Courts, integration and compatibility with existing systems such as Dial-100, HDIITS, RTO, Vahan Sarathi, all control rooms of state, digital maps of city villages and state, any state communication system, etc. And data base as necessary, and will contain and utilise video analytic capabilities, which includes Automatic Number Plate Recognition System, Red Light Violation Detection System along with other additional video analytic features that will assist operators in identifying pre-described events, situations, actions and detection of deviant behaviuors, traffic rule offenders and criminal activities, etc.

Using advanced analytics software and hardware solutions from Cisco, Huawei, Videonetics and D-Link, Orange develops a common platform for a holistic city view that will provide unified public safety services, coordinating security response units, city police, and medical dispatch. The advanced command and control centre is being set up to receive video feeds from more than 6,300 IP cameras over a future-proof wireless network. Overall, the deployed solution runs sophisticated video analytics to monitor crowds and traffic congestion, detect incidents of theft, observe suspicious people or objects, and trigger automated alarms in emergency situations. The surveillance solution powered by Orange rolled out to ensure safety and surveillance for the “Statue of Unity”.