Savic Technologies helps Everest Masala reduce manual entry errors and increase stock reconciliation accuracy by 100 per cent

Everest Masala is India’s largest selling spice brand, with a turnover of Rs 2000 crore and one of the longest and strongest supply chains to manage all across India and over 58 countries across the world. The sheer size of operations demand a robust IT platform to support mammoth information that is generated, to be authenticated, audited, filtered, context sensitised for business decisions on the fly. That’s where a need for digital platform aroused. SAP S/4HANA version 1709 was implemented, considering the modules like financial accounting (FI), controlling (CO), materials management (MM), sales and distribution (SD), production planning (PP), quality management (QM) along with integrations like Botree system, bar code system, Mundi purchase app, automatic mailing system, etc.

Pre-deployment, Everest Masala faced lack of support from legacy software system vendor ‘BASE ONE’.

Post-deployment, the company registered revenue growth to Rs 1800 crore within one year. The company’s 21 manufacturing plants are now running S/4HANA. A total of 141 business processes covering financial accounting, controlling, procurement, inventory management, sales, distribution, production planning, production execution, quality planning, quality management, warehouse management functions are now running on S/4HANA digital core.

SAP replaced BASE ONE ERP software, which was used to run most of Everest Spices’ operations, though in a non-integrated way. Excel files and mail system was extensively used for all report generation activities. Botree was used for secondary sales, which continues today with a tight integration of S/4HANA system.

The client has also marked improved speed of dispatches from warehouses. From Rs 100 crore to Rs 130 crore worth of daily dispatch was achieved with S/4HANA invoicing, picking and packing lists along with barcode reading integration. Accuracy of information and barcode reader integration made this improvement a consistent possibility. Now machine utilisation is increased by 35 per cent. Furthermore, online integration for accounts payables and receivables with various banks is providing immediate insight on to cash availability at any given time; thus impacting visibility of available funds by 100 per cent.

SAP SD module invoicing and dunning is integrated with SMS service provider, which has increased receivables collection by 22 per cent. Weighbridge readings are integrated with SAP for automatic data transfer, which has reduced manual entry errors and increased stock reconciliation accuracy by 100 per cent. Truck capacity is fully utilised in any particular route by combining all dispatches together, resulting in reduction of transportation cost by 27 per cent. Mundi purchases are also now made more profitable with online information from core ERP, past prices, current and near future demand, etc. Field buyers can take instant decisions based on above authentic information, retrieved online from S/4HANA. Furthermore, sales order approval tool is developed to provide mass approvals by middle and top management in one go. Automatic mass goods issue (PGI) against mass sales order tool was developed for daily dispatches worth Rs 130 crore.