Citrix a Leader in Virtual Client Computing

Citrix Systems has announced that it has been named a leader in virtual client computing (VCC) solutions in the recently published IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Virtual Client Computing 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US45752419, January 2020).

Citrix was identified as a Leader for the:

Alignment of its strategy with expected market trends over the next five years and ability to adapt to unanticipated changes.

Completeness and competence of its core functionality and competence of extended functionality.

A Unified Platform for Work

The company was specifically recognized for leveraging Citrix® Virtual Apps and Desktops alongside its network, endpoint management and security offerings to create an integrated, user-centric digital workspace. According to IDC analyst Shannon Kalvar, “This unified platform allows for rapid innovation.”

A Modern Solution Built on Flexibility and Choice

The assessment also called out Citrix’s investments in hybrid cloud enablement and management of virtual apps and desktops, including traditional on-premise offerings and hosted solutions, along with integrations with public cloud vendors. “Combined with recent innovations in Citrix’s HDX streaming protocols, the Citrix platform can support a wide range of deployment scenarios and workload locations,” Kalvar noted.

A True Digital Workspace

Together with Citrix Workspace, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops goes beyond traditional desktop virtualization, enabling companies to serve up personalized access to the systems, information and tools their employees need in one, unified experience and dynamically apply security policies based on a user’s behavior and environment so they can work when, where and how they want with the confidence that their applications, information and devices are safe.