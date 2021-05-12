Curtain Raiser: Channel Directions 2021

Read Article

CRN.in and Express Computer (from Indian Express group) will organise the second digital edition of Channel Directions (CD), one of India’s largest congregation of channels partners / channel partner associations, System Integrators and vendors / OEMs.

The digital edition of CD presented by CRN and The Indian Express Pvt. Ltd. will be organised on May 12, 2021, Wednesday.

The theme for this year’s CD is ‘Co-creating a roadmap for the future’. The year 2020 changed everything. Organizations quickly adapted business models to shift to the new normal, while enterprise OEMs and partners took active steps to contain the effects of the pandemic. With the initiation of the vaccination programme, there is hope that the growth in the industry, which is rebounding gradually, will be much greater than the previous years.

2021 is rightly being called the year of hope, as the entire world is looking at 2021 to bounce back. It is in this context that CRN, India’s number one IT channel brand, has launched ‘Channel Directions’ – a virtual conference that will have India’s top OEMs discuss their key plans for channel partners for 2021.

This is critical in the current scenario, as channel partners seek new opportunities and partnerships, as well as new business models.

The CDS 2021 kickoff Keynote Address will be on ‘Efficacious Management of channel business’ by Byju Pillai, Group MD, Inflow Technologies.

