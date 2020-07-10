Access all Oracle Cloud services on-premises, starting from $500K a month

Read Article

Cloud major Oracle has launched a dedicated fully-managed service for enterprise customers running workloads on-premises that starts from $500,000 a month which, according to the company, is a small fraction of what customers to pay for a one-off region from other cloud providers.

Called ‘Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer’, the new service brings second-generation cloud services, including Autonomous Database and Oracle Cloud applications, to customer data centres.

With this, Oracle is making all of its cloud services — more than 50 services — available on-premises so enterprises can use Oracle’s cloud services wherever they need them, in the cloud or on-premises via Cloud@Customer.

Enterprises can get the exact same complete set of modern cloud services, APIs, superior price-performance and highest levels of security available from Oracle’s public cloud regions on-premises, the company said in a statement.

“Enterprise customers have told us that they want the full experience of a public cloud on-premises, including access to all of Oracle’s cloud services, to run their most important workloads,” said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president of engineering, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

“Our major competitors can’t offer customers a comparable dedicated cloud region running on-premises,” he added.

The service is ideal for highly regulated or security-focused businesses, needing to meet demanding latency and data residency requirements, reduce operational costs, and modernise legacy applications.

“With Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer, Oracle delivers a slice of its public cloud experience into customer data centres, with no changes in pricing or capabilities,” said Deepak Mohan, Research Director at IDC.

