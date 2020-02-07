Avaya Spaces provides new capabilities for cloud-based collaboration and meetings

Read Article

Enabling an increasingly distributed and mobile workforce, Avaya Holdings has added new capabilities to Avaya Spaces that embrace a multi-experience approach by centralizing voice, video, messaging, chat and task management in one place to improve productivity and increase employee satisfaction. Avaya Spaces is a cost-effective cloud meeting and team collaboration app that effortlessly integrates voice, video, tasks, sharing and more into one app that can be accessed from any endpoint device.

Avaya Spaces is easy-to-use, integrating web meetings and team collaboration and allowing users to create cloud work spaces where they can message, meet, share content and manage tasks from a browser or mobile device, and provides a simple, secure and effective way to get work done in the cloud.

Over the next decade, analysts predict that the user experience for digital workers will undergo a significant shift, adapting new ways to interact, perceive and communicate, moving to a model that connects people with more nuanced information as well as each other, regardless of location, device or communication platform. The way teams interact with data, technology and their colleagues is evolving into a richer environment of converged digital channels and modes of communication. Gartner forecasts that by 2023, fewer than one-third of digital workers will choose the office as their preferred place to work.* Organizations need to empower teams to work in more effective and productive ways with their preferred channels and touchpoints, wherever they may be and using whatever devices and platforms they choose.

Vishal Agrawal, Managing Director, Avaya India & SAARC said, “Spaces is the much required stepping stone into the evolution of the Digital Experience Economy. This would bring in the required ‘Always Connected Experience’ into all our transactions presented through Rich Media. In my personal opinion, Spaces from Avaya with the features that it has; makes it the true Multiple-Experience enabler.”

“The expectations of employees and customers and how they want to engage is driving the shift towards a blended communications model of interactions across a variety of channels, devices and touchpoints, requiring solutions that provide an effortless way to enjoy a uniform experience,” said Karen Hardy, VP Product Marketing, Avaya. “With the new capabilities of Avaya Spaces, we are facilitating this through an easy-to-use app that helps foster enhanced collaboration and communication. Avaya Spaces underscores the company’s commitment to delivering a multi-experience environment that is blending unified communications, contact center and collaborations capabilities to empower teams and improve customer engagement.”

Avaya Spaces enables users to create a workspace or digital work hub where they can collaborate via messaging, meetings and share content. It offers a converged environment of meetings and team collaboration for a simple, economical, and secure way to communicate and work through a multitude of channels. Enhancements to Avaya Spaces include:

Available now in over 60 countries, Avaya Spaces provides cloud communications features to collaborate more quickly and effectively in today’s work environment.

Persistent cloud spaces for messaging and meetings, file sharing, and task management.

Economical HD video meetings for up to 500 participants with recording and content sharing.

Connectivity with Avaya IX Collaboration Unit CU360 huddle and SIP-based video room systems.

Browser and mobile app access along with Google, Slack, Microsoft Office 365, Outlook, and Teams integrations.

Administration of users through Avaya Aura and Avaya IP Office for seamless management.

“Team Collaboration is poised to become a critical part of emerging digital work hubs,” said Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research. “Avaya, with its Spaces platform, has responded to this shift and now offers a complete collaboration-based work hub that supports office-based and mobile knowledge workers.”

Avaya Spaces is now available via a flexible, subscription-based pricing model that makes it easy for customers to scale their consumption based on their specific and evolving needs. Monthly or annual payment includes upgrades to the latest releases, Avaya support, and the ability to flex to 20% over the number of subscribed users at no additional charge.