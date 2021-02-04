AWS veteran Bikram Singh Bedi to lead Google Cloud’s India biz

Read Article

Google Cloud on Thursday announced that Bikram Singh Bedi, who set up the Amazon Web Services (AWS) operations in India, will succeed Karan Bajwa as its new Managing Director for the country.

Bajwa has already been elevated to become the new leader for Asia Pacific and is leading all regional revenue and go-to-market operations for Google Cloud, including on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Google Workspace.

Bedi joins Google Cloud from online grocery delivery service Grofers where he served as President Strategy and New Initiatives.

“The true test of 2021 will be how enterprises will leverage cloud computing to modernise and scale for growth and Google Cloud is committed to help them accelerate their digital transformation to build a strong foundation for the future,” Bedi said in a statement.

Prior to Grofers, Bedi set up the AWS business in India and was the head of India and South Asia for six years.

He also held various leadership positions at IBM and Oracle.

“I’m happy to welcome Bedi to lead our India business. With a proven track record of building and growing successful enterprise businesses, his experience will be a tremendous asset to the team as we embark on this next phase of growth,” said Karan Bajwa, Vice President of Google Cloud in Asia Pacific.

Google Cloud reported $3.8 billion in sales in the fourth quarter — a 46 per cent jump from the fourth quarter of 2019 — and India has been a growth market.

Organisations running their operations on Google Cloud include Wipro, Sharechat, Tech Mahindra, TVS ASL, ICICI Prudential, nobroker.com and Cleartrip, among others.

Google Cloud also continues to invest in India and is on track to launch its Delhi cloud region in India this year — it’s second after Mumbai which was launched in 2017.

-IANS

