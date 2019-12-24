Fortinet tightens partnership with Google Cloud to provide advanced cloud security

Fortinet has announced extended integration of its cloud security portfolio with Google Cloud to offer customers migrating to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) advanced security for their workloads and applications. The tightened integration is comprised of a new reference architecture helping customers connect distributed branches to GCP with Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution and the availability of Fortinet’s FortiWeb Cloud WAF-as-a-Service in the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Gartner expects that by the end of 2019, more than 30 percent of technology providers’ new software investments will shift from cloud-first to cloud-only. As cloud continues to become mainstream for organizations, security can’t be an afterthought. Organisations adopting cloud face the reality of their digital attack surface widening, which introduces new risks if multi-cloud security isn’t consistent across the network infrastructure. This is coupled with fragmented management systems that compromise visibility across on-premises and cloud environments.

Fortinet is collaborating with Google Cloud to alleviate these challenges for end users by integrating its cloud security solutions with GCP. Fortinet’s cloud security portfolio is managed by a single management system as part of its Fortinet Security Fabric, providing IT teams with comprehensive visibility and consolidated management across the growing attack surface.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet, said, “Distributed cloud and on-premises infrastructures introduce new risks to the expanding digital attack surface. This is why it’s especially crucial for organizations to implement consistent security and centralized management across the entire infrastructure. Fortinet provides this through the Fortinet Security Fabric and today we’re announcing extending our Security Fabric’s cloud security offerings to Google Cloud. Through our extended collaboration, we’re providing customers advanced cloud security across regions, office locations and environments.”

“We’re delighted to expand our partnership with Fortinet to deliver tightly integrated security solutions to our joint customers. With Fortinet’s new SD-WAN reference architecture and support for Anthos, customers will be able to securely move their data from on-prem to the cloud, between data centers, or to a hybrid environment with the highest levels of security and protection,” said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud.