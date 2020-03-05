Google Cloud announces plans to launch second cloud region in India

Read Article

Google has announced its plans to open a Delhi cloud region. This will be the company’s second cloud region in India, since it launched the Mumbai region in 2017. The new cloud region will expand Google’s existing network which stands at eight regions in the Asia Pacific and 22 regions globally.

Google cloud regions bring Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services to global organisations in industries like media and entertainment, retail and manufacturing, helping them drive growth, differentiation, and innovation for their business. As the company’s customers in India grow and diversify, Google continues to advance and invest in its cloud infrastructure to help regulated industries such as healthcare and financial services, as well as public sector organisations across India achieve their goals.

Rick Harshman, Managing Director, Google Cloud Asia Pacific, said, “At Google Cloud, our mission is to accelerate every organisation’s ability to transform through data-powered innovation with leading infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise designed to meet our customers where they are on their journey to the cloud.”

GCP regions are the cornerstone of Google’s cloud infrastructure, and they enable customers such as L&T Finance, Manipal Hospital Group, Reliance Mutual Fund, Royal Enfield, TechMahindra, Truecaller, and many more to deliver high performing, secure, low latency, cloud-based services to their users, no matter where they are around the world.

Projected to launch in 2021, the Delhi cloud region will have three zones to protect against service disruptions. The region will also include a portfolio of key GCP products, offer lower latency to nearby users, and, when combined with the existing region in Mumbai, enable geographically separate in-country disaster recovery for the customers’ mission-critical applications.

For customers in Delhi and beyond—and businesses and organisations yet to try Google Cloud services—the new region presents an opportunity to take advantage of the big data and infrastructure services onshore while staying compliant with India’s data laws and regulations.

Harshman further added, “2020 is already shaping up to be a great year for Google Cloud in India, and we look forward to helping businesses and governments solve their most complex challenges and create value for years to come.”

Several Indian customers welcomed the addition of the Google Cloud region to Delhi. Sunil Prabhune, Chief Executive-Rural Finance, and Group Head-Digital, IT and Analytics, L&T Financial Services, said, “Cloud is the technology that enables us to achieve scale and reach. Today there are countless data points available about rural consumers which enable us to personalize our products to serve them better. With access to faster compute power, we can also on-board consumers more efficiently. Our rural businesses have clocked a disbursement CAGR of 60% over the past three years.”

Mukesh Rathi, CIO & Chief Digital Officer, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, said, “We knew we made the right choice when we selected Dialogflow Enterprise Edition as our strategic, long-term platform to run intelligent chatbots across our inhouse processes and functions. A Delhi cloud region shows we are working with a cloud provider that shares our commitment to high-quality in-market and multinational services.”

Amarinder S Dhaliwal, Chief Product Officer, IndiaMART, said, “Buyers and suppliers can already access our marketplace much faster than previously with Google Cloud, and this has a positive impact on customer engagement, time spent and the entire user journey. We are extremely excited about the potential of a second GCP region in India to help us provide an even better experience to the businesses that use IndiaMART.”

Akhil Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, NoBroker, said, “Google Cloud is transforming the cloud market similar to what NoBroker is doing by providing C2C platform for real estate needs without any brokerages. A second Google Cloud region in India will give us access to secure infrastructure closure to customers as we recently launched NoBroker services in NCR region. It will also help us retain customer data within India – meeting our compliance requirements.”