Google Cloud to help firms adopt digital models: Thomas Kurian

Read Article

As the world faces a period of gradual recovery, Google Cloud sees organisations shifting to digital models to reach out to their customers, deliver products and services and even design and manufacture products, Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud said.

These changes, he added, have driven many organizations to modernise their technology infrastructure rapidly using the cloud to pivot quickly, optimise costs and prepare for the future.

“Our mission at Google Cloud is to accelerate our customers’ ability to digitally transform and reimagine their businesses through data-powered innovation,” Kurian said while kicking off the first ‘Google Next ‘20: OnAir’ digital event series.

According to him, Google Cloud offers three primary capabilities to help it customers: global-scale distributed infrastructure as a service, a digital transformation platform, and industry-specific solutions powered by Google’s AI and machine learning advances.

“We continue to see organizations across various industries place their trust in Google Cloud because of the differentiated technology we provide to help them solve real business problems.

“This includes several leading global companies we’ve recently announced such as Deutsche Bank, FOX Sports, Procter & Gamble, Group Renault, Telefonica and Verizon — to name just a few,” he said.

Kurian said that the company continues to expand its global footprint, opening several new regions over the last year, with plans for many more.

“We continue to see rapid uptake of Anthos and have introduced new capabilities that bring Anthos to bare metal hybrid environments, and to other clouds including Microsoft Azure and AWS. We also continue to build tools to help you migrate and modernize a broad array of enterprise workloads to Google Cloud,” he explained.

Google Cloud also introduces ‘BigQuery Omni’, the new multi-cloud analytics solution powered by Anthos that extends analytics platform to other public clouds.

“Also new today is Confidential VMs, the first product in our Confidential Computing portfolio, which lets you run workloads in Google Cloud while ensuring your data is encrypted, not only at rest and in transit, but while it’s being processed as well,” said Kurian.

The company also announced ‘Assured Workloads for Government’, which allow them to automatically apply controls to workloads, making it easier for customers to comply with things like data location and personnel access requirements.

On 5G, he said that “our Global Mobile Edge Cloud strategy will deliver a portfolio and marketplace of 5G solutions built jointly with telecommunications companies; an open cloud platform for developing these network-centric applications; and a global distributed edge for optimally deploying these solutions”.

(IANS)

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com