RAH Infotech partners with Veeam to offer cloud data management solutions

RAH Infotech and Veeam Software have joined hands to address the data management needs of Government, Indian enterprises and SMEs. As a national distributor, RAH Infotech will leverage its technological prowess and massive reach to offer Veeam’s entire product and solutions suite including backup, disaster recovery and cloud data management software for virtual, physical and multi-cloud infrastructures.

“We are delighted to join hands with Veeam. They are the leader in cloud data management solutions. With the increase in focus on data protection and data privacy policies across the world, it has now become imperative to have a robust system in place that not only takes care of data storing and mining but it should also come integrated with data management solution that can take care of an enterprise’s data back-up, recovery and disaster management needs. And, Veeam commands leadership in this space,” said Ashis Guha, CEO, RAH Infotech.

“Indian businesses across sectors demand agility and reliability as they adopt emerging technologies for business growth. With this partnership, Veeam aims to provide robust Cloud Data Management solutions with the power of backup, replication and disaster recovery across organisations’ workloads – ensuring mission-critical apps and data are available at all times. We are confident that RAH Infotech will deliver the right value to Indian customers through its wide distribution network,” said Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President and Managing Director, Veeam Software.