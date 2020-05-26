SAP brings S/4 HANA Cloud and SAP Commerce Cloud on India data centre

Read Article

SAP IN has announced the launch of SAP S/4 HANA Cloud and SAP Commerce Cloud on India data centre. With this launch, Indian enterprises can now meet end-to-end customer demands, make commerce frictionless while ensuring compliance with current and upcoming Personal Data Protection Bill.

“Adoption of agility like that of a Digital Native model across the business landscape can lead India Inc to quicker recovery as well as push the demand of a digital buying mindset (electronic commerce),” said Debdeep Sengupta, President and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent “With SAP’s locally available Business Cloud, we are easing Indian enterprises transition to be a digital business.”

As the economy shifts towards a consumption-based model, SAP brings together core technologies into one “stack” to deliver a high level of scalability and flexibility in the country while adhering to localization of the data policy. Further, with an € 5.5 Billion addressable market opportunity by 2023, SAP believes the need for companies to dive into technology areas such as user experience, data analytics, cloud solutions and mobility.

The availability of S/4HANA Cloud and SAP Commerce Cloud in India will offer enterprises a quick and easy way to consume the latest solutions in the cloud and enable them take advantage of next-generation software and services.

SAP Commerce Cloud will offer a comprehensive, end-to-end commerce solution powering real-time, intelligent customer engagement with individually relevant, in-the-moment experiences, seamlessly crossing channels, spanning front office to back office and connecting demand and supply chain.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud, on the other hand will simplify and redefine processes, improve modern user experience. Companies can now gain ultimate business advantages with an intelligent, next-generation ERP system that consolidates financial, managerial, and operational data in one unified in-memory system.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com