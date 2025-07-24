The strategic shift: How Infra Ops is powering business agility

By Xavier Surentherathas, Regional VP, Sales, Park Place Technologies

The Indian IT landscape is undergoing a rapid shift, with organisations embracing digital initiatives, cloud-native technologies, and increasingly complex IT environments. With this transformation, the role of Infrastructure Operations (InfraOps) is no longer confined to backend maintenance, it’s emerging as a driver of agility, innovation, and tangible business value.

This evolution is being propelled by the mainstream adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud architectures. Enterprises are now operating across on-premises setups, private clouds, and public cloud platforms—balancing flexibility with growing operational complexity. According to IDC’s 2024 study, nearly 90% of Asia/Pacific enterprises are adopting a multi-cloud model, gaining unprecedented scalability and choice. However, this distributed setup also adds layers of complexity to infrastructure management. Legacy InfraOps models, designed primarily around cost control must now give way to agile frameworks that align with evolving business goals.

Modernising InfraOps has become a strategic imperative. In a customer-centric world, infrastructure underpins seamless service delivery, real-time responsiveness, and always-on business continuity. It is fast becoming a key differentiator, particularly as market competition intensifies.

This shift is rooted in a new way of thinking: a cloud-native mindset. Emerging practices like Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC), observability through telemetry, and AI-powered automation are enabling faster, more scalable, and accessible infrastructure operations. These tools allow infrastructure to self-heal, auto-scale, and dynamically respond to shifting business needs. Flexera’s 2024 survey found that 57% of enterprises now automate more than half of their infrastructure operations—reducing human error, accelerating response times, and freeing teams to focus on innovation and strategy.

But the evolution of InfraOps isn’t just technological—it’s also cultural. The function is moving from a reactive, ticket-based role to a proactive one, embedded in business strategy. Traditional metrics like uptime and SLA adherence are being redefined through the lens of business enablement—speed, innovation, and cross-functional collaboration. Today’s InfraOps teams are expected to think beyond systems—they need to understand rollout timelines, support product velocity, and enable synchronised planning with business functions.

Success in InfraOps today is measured not just by technical performance but by strategic impact. Deployment velocity, mean time to resolution, elasticity, and even sustainability indicators such as energy efficiency and carbon footprint are all now on the radar—especially as organisations commit to ESG targets. These indicators are meaningful only when directly tied to broader enterprise goals like resilience, responsiveness, and innovation.

Strategic partnerships also play a key role in this transition. Relationships with hyperscalers, managed service providers, and AI solution vendors are no longer just about outsourcing. They’re about co-innovation, shared accountability, and faster time-to-value. These collaborations enable companies to deliver transformation at scale and at speed.

In this new reality, security, governance, and compliance have become foundational pillars of InfraOps. From edge to cloud, organisations are embedding zero-trust architecture, automated compliance checks, and policy-driven governance into infrastructure by design—not as afterthoughts.

InfraOps teams now play a central role in ensuring digital trust and operational continuity. To say that InfraOps has graduated from the background utility of the past is an understatement. InfraOps is now a strategic business capability; organisations that view it, modernise it, and align it with enterprise priorities will succeed in leading the way into a digital, cloud-first future.