Zebi launches Zebi Secure Cloud

Zebi, a full-stack core-blockchain company founded by Silicon Valley veterans, has announced the launch of Zebi Secure Cloud. Zebi leveraged its blockchain related patents to develop this data logging and integrity management system for cloud forensics, thus enabling a forensically monitored approach to secure cloud data and infrastructure.

Zebi Secure Cloud maintains data in a digitally indestructible container on every system, much like a flight recorder on aircrafts. In the case of an event, this can be retrieved at any time to provide an analysis of what actually happened. The product uses a blockchain based data logging and integrity management system empowering organisations to:

Forensically logging events

Advanced monitoring and analytics

Integrated data encryption as a service

Backup and recovery

Zebi Secure Cloud not only monitors events leading up to the incident, but also permits the analysis of logs during and after a security event. It uses machine learning for log analysis, and flag suspicious activities in real time crucial for fast, effective monitoring, streamlining root cause analysis and reduce false positives for IT operational intelligence.

“Zebi Secure cloud is an enterprise product built over the past few months with our research in the blockchain space. We have just completed beta testing with some marquee customers and going into production now. Blockchain as a space is nascent, but evolving quickly and while there has been regulatory uncertainty in government opportunities, we are seeing certain use cases ramp up. We are very excited about the huge market potential for our product,” said the newly appointed Zebi CEO, Pruthvi Rao

Sudheer Kuppam, newly appointed Chairman, Zebi said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of Zebi Secure Cloud. It is the result of our close collaboration with our valued partners and customers. With this product, enterprises can grow their business by enabling a forensically monitored approach to secure cloud data and infrastructure, transparently and seamlessly than ever before.”

Zebi Secure Cloud enables real-time alerts using Cognitive Insights and Predictive Alerts, a unique alerts system when aided with scheduled and real-time reporting, learns and upgrades based on intelligence from various security events.

Paving a strong growth plan for Zebi, the board has taken a strategic decision of elevating Pruthvi Rao to the position of CEO from COO.