10 most In-demand Cybersecurity skills that employers are seeking in 2021

By Mr. Neelesh Kripalani, Sr. VP & Head- Center of Excellence – Clover Infotech

Cybersecurity experts are one of the most in-demand IT professionals, thanks to the high priority that organizations place on building secure digital infrastructures that can scale. The push for remote work has further increased the demand for cybersecurity experts.

According to a research report from the SANS Institute, a Bethesda-based security research and training firm- anyone looking to break into the cybersecurity industry should focus more on in-demand skills. With that in mind, if one wants to plunge into a career in cybersecurity, here are some of the in-demand skills to focus on.

1. Application Development Security: Application development security is the fastest-growing cybersecurity skill and is predicted to see a 164% increase in available positions over five years (source- Burning Glass, a leading labor market analytics firm). Atlas VPN also predicts the demand for this experience will rise 164% in five years.

2. Cloud Security: As organizations migrate to the cloud, they need security professionals who are cloud-savvy. Thus, cloud security skills can help to build the foundation that one needs to secure data in the cloud.

3. Advanced Malware Prevention: The increasing number of malware attacks, calls for experts who can leverage the advanced malware protection software designed to prevent, detect, and help remove threats in an efficient manner from computer systems.

4. SIEM Management: Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) is a set of tools and services offering a holistic view of an organization’s information security. It’s one of the strongest tools in a cybersecurity professional arsenal. As an SIEM expert, one needs to know how to generate insights from its analytics as those can help identify patterns of suspicious behaviour to help organizations to combat cyber threats.

5. Threat Intelligence: Cyber threat intelligence is knowledge that allows security teams to prevent or mitigate cyberattacks. Threat intelligence sources include open source intelligence, social media intelligence, human Intelligence, technical intelligence or intelligence from the deep and dark web.

6. DevSecOps: Organizations are increasingly moving beyond DevOps to DevSecOps. It is a culture shift in the software industry that aims to bake security into the rapid-release cycles that are typical of modern application development and deployment.

7. Security Incident Response: Incident response (IR) is a structured methodology for handling security incidents, breaches, and cyber threats. A well-defined IR plan allows organizations to effectively minimize the impact of cyber-attack, thereby reducing the cost of the same.

8. Identity & Access Management: Users needs to access systems seamlessly from anywhere, expanding regulations, evolving identity theft risks, high impact data breach incidents, and stolen user credentials. Thus, identity and access management skills are gaining visibility. Organizations need experts to implement programs, processes, and technology to mitigate the access related risks.

9. Digital Forensics: Computer forensic experts acquire and examine potential evidence during an investigation, including data that’s been deleted, encrypted, or damaged. They should have good understanding of forensic tools used to find anomalies and malicious activities.

10. Mobile Device Management: A cybersecurity practitioner with mobile device management capabilities should be able to work with the IT department to integrate cybersecurity in the mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Further, he/she also needs to have deep understanding of data loss prevention strategies.

Conclusion

Cybercriminals can quickly turn any digital tool and use it as a digital weapon. Further, they are constantly reinventing themselves according to the changing scenarios. The only thing that can help to tackle such scenarios is a team of well-equipped cybersecurity specialists with all the necessary skills in their armoury. The cybersecurity industry has great growth potential and can offer promising career opportunities. And since it lacks the desired cybersecurity professionals with necessary expertise, this is the best time to acquire such skills and be future-ready.

