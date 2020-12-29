5 IT Trends that dominated India in 2020

Read Article

By Dr. Ajay Data, Founder and CEO, VideoMeet

2020 has been the year of reforms and transformations, businesses and industries grappling to stay afloat, or establishing a stronger connect with their customers have adopted the digital routes and are competing with their contemporaries to adopt innovative IT tools and solutions that will be driving the growth engine of their organization. Having a structured IT framework in every process will be influencing the decision making and future plans of industry leaders.

In order to get better understanding of the possible future trends in IT, it is important to understand the trends that have presently led to the IT revolution in India-

1. Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Artificial Intelligence has moved way beyond the instructional automated learning. It has been deriving strategies to harness cognitive intelligence in a manner that can be used by machines and systems to create an experiential impact on services and human interactions. AI is predicted to be present everywhere from small scale businesses to multi-national players. Global giants like Facebook, Google and Amazon have been utilizing AI to develop new products,marketing techniques and extending their reach to a wider audience with customized approach. While AI is perceived as an upgrade that will be reducing the job profiles, but an important aspect to address here is that it will only make people do their jobs more efficiently by enhancing their capability in solving complex tasks. India as a developing nation needs this upgrade to become self-reliant in true sense.

2. Cybersecurity

The multiple challenges which accompany IT adoption are deepfakes,facial recognition errors, privacy concerns, data breach etc. Organised crime, hacking, malware are some of the prominent threats that are likely to exist for the category of users still in their nascent stages of getting accustomed with tech-enabled systems. For a major section of employees, fundamental pitfalls will be phishing emails, names as passwords, and badly configured cloud programs.

3. Internet of Things (IoT)

The amount of data associated with IoT networks is slated to increase as more and more interactions of people get virtual. Niche brands are looking to create more personalized experiences, it is a possibility only when data present is in abundance and sorted as per the needs and behaviour of users.

A foundation of consumer IoT trends is being harnessed via the growing need for information. IoT applications are now expanding to a variety of verticals.Connectivity technologies are being excessively developed to strengthen the IT framework, enterprises will have a variety of IoT applications to choose which best satisfy the requirements for functionality. Resultantly, more the data, more the security concerns. This makes leaders highly responsible for creating well-planned security compliant policies.

4. Machine Learning

Machine learning has potential to transform security systems in homes,predicting threats, highlighting maintenance loopholes etc. ML is often restricted to complex solutions, statistical inferences, and game-based performances. However, ML is progressing and being able to identify real-world objects.

How these objects are interpreted depends on the specific use of the robot or software, but vision-based machine learning can identify objects such as humans, animals or terrain. Augmented apps in smartphones are becoming more common, and machine-learning brain-computer interfaces allow quadriplegics to talk and interact with games. ML is still in its infancy and is likely to prosper more in healthcare, corporates etc. In 2021, Elon Musk has announced to test brain implants that directly link brains to computer software.

5. MultiCloud

Mutlicloud has become an utmost necessity as per the present situation. The need for a heterogeneous structure containing all cloud assets, applications and softwares is the storage unit every enterprise needs. Economics will be driving multicloud moves. The competition will be robust between cloud providers offering different layers of security, tools making the trend more prevalent than ever in industries. For now, the market is fair and open to all, with time the market share will create a tiff between the players.

