BD Soft Partners with Systweak to Distribute Systweak PDF Editor in India for Seamless PDF Editing

BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. (BD Soft), a leading Value-Added Distributor (VAD) of Cyber Security solutions, joins hands with Systweak, a flexible and intuitive software solution tailored for creating, editing, and managing PDF files. It offers various features that address various requirements, making it ideal for personal and professional use.

A key feature of Systweak PDF Editor is its powerful editing capabilities, which let users modify text, images, and other content within a PDF. Users can easily compress, convert, merge, split, and extract PDFs. Also, they can add, delete, or rearrange text and insert or remove images, facilitating document updates and customization. The software also shines in its annotation tools, offering options for highlighting, underlining, and adding comments or notes. These tools are especially beneficial for document review and collaboration, allowing users to provide feedback and suggestions directly within the PDF.

Additionally, Systweak PDF Editor supports digitally signing documents, performing bulk operations, password protecting, and watermarking PDFs. Users can combine multiple documents into one file or divide a large PDF into smaller, more manageable sections, making it ideal for document organization and consolidation.

Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Soft, says, “We are excited to partner with Systweak PDF Editor, a state-of-the-art solution that aligns seamlessly with our mission to deliver high-quality, efficient, and user-friendly software. This versatile tool provides powerful editing capabilities, intuitive annotation features, and essential functions such as merging and splitting PDFs, making it suitable for personal and professional use. Our collaboration with Systweak PDF Editor highlights our commitment to offering comprehensive and innovative solutions that boost productivity and simplify document management for our customers. We are confident that this partnership will enable our users to handle their PDF files more easily and efficiently, setting new document management benchmarks.”

Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO of Systweak Software, added, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with BD Software Distribution Pvt Ltd, a collaboration that underscores our mutual dedication to delivering exceptional, user-focused software solutions. Through this alliance, we aim to broaden the reach of Systweak PDF Editor, renowned for its robust editing capabilities, user-friendly annotation tools, and essential features like OCR PDF, merging, splitting, converting, compressing, password protection, digitally signing PDFs, and more. This partnership will enable us to offer advanced and innovative document management solutions to a wider audience. We are confident that working with BD Software Distribution will help users manage their PDF files more effectively, setting new benchmarks in the industry.”