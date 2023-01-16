Cloud Trends in 2023

By Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, Executive Vice President, Head – Cloud Infrastructure and Security Solutions, Infosys

Gartner predicts that worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services will grow to $591.8 billion in 2023, a 20.7% growth from 2022.

Industry clouds will dominate

Enterprise cloud adoption will graduate to more targeted solutions that follow defined industry scenarios and processes, rather than technology-oriented solutions helping provide transformational benefits.

Sustainability will become a key focus area

In an effort to support ESG goals, more specifically sustainability, enterprises will lean on the cloud to drive innovative solutions and insights to achieve these goals.

Focus on cloud security

As enterprises increase their cloud footprint, security concerns remain elevated due to data breaches. Spending on cloud security would increase to combat these concerns.

Multi-cloud growth story continues

As cloud adoption increases, enterprises will increasingly rely on multi-cloud options to help reduce speed to market, better manage cloud deployments, and more importantly, manage a distributed workforce.

Low-code and no-code platforms as part of a cloud solution

Enterprises will continue to utilize low code, no code options to automate processes and help speed up transformation.

IoT and cloud will increasingly advance and intertwine with each another

IoT is heavily dependent on the cloud, and cloud offers so much more capability with the power of IoT, making them more dependent on one another as time goes on. IoT will continue to increase usage through the cloud and is now seen as a fundamental backbone to the cloud.

AI integrated into the cloud

This will become a necessity rather than an option. Companies are looking for easy ways to integrate AI, and cloud is looking like the best place to quickly adopt these capabilities.