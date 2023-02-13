Cybersecurity threats and solutions predictions for 2023

By Harikrishna Prabhu, COO, TechnoBind Solutions

What are the old and new technologies that the cybersecurity vertical will depend on?

How much data is being generated by the world population? Well by 2025 the world’s collective data is expected to reach 175ZB (Zetta Bytes). The responsibility of the leadership team of every organization is to secure the data that is being generated. But to plan the security process, the C-Suite and IT teams need to understand what security threats to expect and what solutions are best for their organizations.

The cybersecurity threats that are expected to cause problems in 2023

Increased threats against smart devices: Experts predict that by 2025 IoT devices worldwide will reach 75.4 billion and this naturally is a cause for threat actors to target smart devices. Smart devices range from watches to TVs and even household items connected via the internet, which are naturally vulnerable to attackers.