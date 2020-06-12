Importance of AI in data recovery post COVID 19

Read Article

(By Sameer Bhatia)

No matter where we live and work in the world, all of us have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic. What is important to remember is that this situation will pass – but how businesses prepare now will determine how well they all would thrive in the future.

Businesses are charting their recovery roadmaps to adjust to the new normal. And while prospects in a post-COVID 19 world still remain uncertain, major shifts are beginning to happen in the way enterprises do business and how data is being managed. The companies have reset their expectations and understood the fact that the situation is likely to stay fluid for the foreseeable future. Thus, organizations are actively drawing business blueprints to safeguard their data and brace for the impact.

So, the big question is how an enterprise should prepare itself for this accelerated digital future in the changed normal? The answer is “with the power of data.” Businesses now have more data than ever before — and with the deployment of technologies such as AI and data analytics – they have the ability to analyze and use that data in new and effective ways.

Due to COVID 19, companies have adjusted their business models to the new reality and have started reinventing themselves by putting data and AI at the core of their offerings and operations. Efficient data management and analytics practices in these challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic are essential to managing both the current disruption and embracing the “new reality of business.” Therefore, the increase in usage of data has brought the focus on the subject of data storage, security and recovery. A well-designed AI system or a combination of systems is capable of providing the required stability, which is critical to recovering the data lost in case of any disaster.

AI-Driven Data Storage and Backup

Many companies use data analytics to simplify operations, develop new products and services, and most importantly create an infrastructure that can withstand an undesirable situation such as a disaster. AI-powered systems should ideally aim at preventing the loss of data rather than only recovering lost or corrupted data. Self-directed AI backups are key to comprehensive data protection, which makes data recovery efforts seamless.

Businesses should carefully draw AI-powered storage and backup plans. This should include determining storage needs, gaining understanding basis how an AI system works to optimize storage, and to establish a recovery protocol to avoid data getting compromised. AI backup systems can also predict how long an organization has until it reaches full storage capacity. The AI-driven storage and backup solutions must be analyzed from time to time to identify and understand unusual patterns and abnormalities. After the AI-powered software has started analyzing data patterns, automation can take over the remainder of the operation. AI systems can then collate, analyze data based on the goals set by the company leadership.

It’s likely that post COVID 19, organizations would be inclined to have both the cloud-based data storage and traditional on-site disaster recovery measures. With remote work gaining popularity, there will always be concerns about the level of data security irrespective of where the data is stored. Despite these concerns, top cloud providers are offering seamless data protection protocols and prioritizing the privacy and security of enterprise data.

Seagate has wide variety of digital solutions and the global experience required to help businesses navigate through this phase and into the next normal. We are providing a wide array of solutions that assist in data storage and recovery to mitigate unprecedented situations like the current pandemic. Our offerings also come with the Rescue Embedded data recovery service that helps in reinstating data lost due to hard drive physical failure. We help organizations by allowing them to integrate data with tools required for a remote workforce, activating Software-as-a-Service, and building remote work capabilities into the tools themselves — all while protecting sensitive data.

The Future of Data Backup and Storage

A well-defined data infrastructure is essential to protecting the most valuable organizational asset – data. While it is impossible to control unexpected scenarios like COVID-19; it is important to be prepared with data recovery solutions. AI-driven data solutions provide organizations with the much needed powerful cognitive systems that safeguard data and make the recovery quick and well organized.

As organizations continue to expedite their digital operations, the need for intelligent and automated backup systems will increase. In the current scenario, AI enabled data recovery can help organizations handle data more efficiently addressing all privacy and security concerns. Whether routine backup operations or while recovering from a disaster, AI powered data recovery will be key to ensuring business continuity.

(The author is the Director of Asia Pacific Consumer Business Group and Country Manager for SAARC & India, Seagate Technology)

