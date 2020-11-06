In the Works – AWS Region in Hyderabad, India

Read Article

By Jeff Barr, Chief Evangelist, AWS

We opened the AWS Regions in South Africa and Italy earlier this year and are currently working on regions in Indonesia, Japan, Spain, and Switzerland.

Second AWS Region in India

We launched the Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region in June 2016, giving enterprises, public sector organizations, startups, and SMBs access to state-of-the-art public cloud infrastructure. In May 2019, we expanded the region to include a third Availability Zone to support rapid customer growth and provide more choice, flexibility, the ability to replicate workloads across more Availability Zones, and even higher availability.

Today, I am happy to announce that the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region is in the works, and will open in mid-2022 with three Availability Zones. This will be our second region in India and our eleventh region in Asia, joining existing regions in Australia, India, Greater China, Japan, Korea, and Singapore (check out the AWS Global Infrastructure page to learn more). AWS customers are already making use of 77 Availability Zones across 24 regions worldwide. Today’s announcement brings the total number of global regions (operational and in the works) up to 29.

The Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) region will be located in the state of Telangana. As the capital and the largest city in Telangana, Hyderabad is already an important talent hub for IT professionals and entrepreneurs.

In addition to the existing region in Mumbai and the new one planned for Hyderabad, there are currently seventeen CloudFront edge locations in India: four in Hyderabad, another four in New Delhi, three in Bangalore, three in Mumbai, two in Chennai, and one in Kolkata. The edge locations work in concert with a CloudFront regional edge cache in Mumbai to speed delivery of content (read How CloudFront Delivers Content to learn more). Finally, there are six AWS Direct Connect locations, all of which connect to the Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region: Two in Mumbai, one in Chennai, one in Hyderabad, one in Delhi, and one in Bangalore.

AWS in India

We have been investing in India for quite some time, and opened our first office there in 2011. This upcoming infrastructure region in Hyderabad is the latest in a long series of investments that we continue to make in India to power continued customer growth and provide more choices to our customers in India.

Our offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and Coimbatore support our diverse customer base in India including enterprises, independent software vendors, consulting partners, digital native businesses, government agencies, academic institutions, small-to-mid-size companies, startups, and developers with the help of account managers, business development managers, customer service representatives, partner managers, professional services consultants, solutions architects, and technical account managers. This team is ready, willing, and able to help you succeed!

In a country that is synonymous with innovation at scale, our India customers continue to develop remarkable solutions that span multiple industries and use cases, creating new employment and economic opportunities, and bringing new life to existing ones. Online marketplaces and ecommerce, mobile gaming platforms that can quickly scale, born-in-the-cloud airlines, and many more — all making use of multiple AWS services and designed to serve both domestic and global markets.

The existing region in Mumbai and the upcoming region in Hyderabad are designed to support companies in India as they innovate and embrace digital transformation. To this end, we continue to invest in programs that are designed to upskill local students and developers, with the goal of creating the next generation of IT leaders in India. Our academic programs are used by hundreds of universities and tens of thousands of students in India:

AWS Academy provides higher-education institutions with a free cloud computing curriculum that is ready-to-teach and that gets students ready to pursue industry-recognized AWS certifications and to succeed at in-demand cloud jobs.

AWS Educate helps students to develop their cloud computing skills by giving them access to AWS service and content that helps them to learn how to put it to use.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]