MeiTY’s Data Centre Policy Draft is a step in the right direction

Read Article

By Manoj Paul – Managing Director, GPX India Pvt Ltd

Data localisation is a topic of discussion around the world and so in India. The critical aspect of data localisation is not only about having control over country’s data to reduce vulnerabilities around privacy and security but more importantly to provide better user experience and flexibility for service providers to roll out newer services leveraging the digital infrastructure. Countries with a highly supportive data localisation policy have experienced the development of better infrastructure for data storage, access and management, all of which goes a long way in making the nation a better digital economy.

Data Centre play a pivotal role in a digital economy. India has seen spectacular growth in data centers in the last five years.The Govt. of India now wants to take measures tofurther promote FDI into the Data Center Sector, for which MeiTY has floated a draft policy.

For data centers, the four critical aspects are Land, Power, Networks and Ease of Doing business. For promoting FDI in data centers, ease of doing business is more important than incentives. So, reduction in the number of approvals and single window time-bound approvals,as stated in the draft policy,is the right step.

The policy rightly envisages a separate category for data centers under the National Building Code of India (NBC 2016). Data Center buildings are unique in many aspects: they require less parking space, higher roof height of 5m and above, largegenerators which often need to be stacked, large diesel tanks, amongst others. Astandard Data Center building approval guideline across the country to all the Municipal Corporations would be helpful for datacenter companies to build their pan India plans without many variations and get regional authorities’ approvalswithin the stipulated timeline.

The policy document envisages Infrastructure status to the Data Center Sector, which is welcome. However, data centers should continue to be considered an IT/ITES company for the interlinkages with IT sector and shared resource pool.

Power requirement of Data Centre is very high. A mid-size DC can generate as much revenue for a power company as 10,000 homes. The policy needs to spell out clear guidelines for the distribution companies to invest and build infrastructure to support the present and future requirement of data centers. Considering the economy of scale, data centers should be provided industrial tariffs and exemption of electricity duties. The number of steps and time needed to get statutory approvals should also be reduced. For instance, the current process of getting an Electricity Duty exemption requires multiplepermissions and committee approval, which takes nearly six months. Excluding the committees’ approvalwill save at least 3-4 months.

Alongside power, connectivity is the other critical input for data centers. In India, the state of intercity and intracity fibre networks are far from what’s required and exists in other developed countries. The development of strong fibre backhaul backbone needs enormous investment. In the case of new undersea cable systems,OTTs and Cloud Service Providers are the new dominant investors. Similarly, the Govt. of India should incorporate in its data center policy, measures to encourage and facilitate new investors for laying data center connectivity grade intra and intercity Fiber and DWDM Networks in India.

Another primarytask is for a liberal dark fibre policy. In India, a data center gets occupied within 2-3 years or earlier. The data center service provider typically setsup another nearbyfacility so that the customers can further expand their hosting setup in the available space in the 2nd data center. For the success of this setup, Data Center provider need to offer seamless and scalable fibre connectivity between Enterprises’ infrastructure between the two data center buildings. This demands for a dark fibre policy for Enterprises. Allowing dark fibre forEnterprises can happen in two stages. First stage: DoT can clarify that licensed service providers, including VNOs, can provide bandwidth as dark fibreto enterprises. The second stage could be allowing IP1 registered providers to provide dark fibre to Enterprises. Data centers can then take IP1 registration and invest in creating data center dark fibre network.

Having achieved the distinction of being the IT outsourcing hub for the world, India can now aspire to be the outsourcing hub for the data centers also.MeiTYs’ draft policy is a step in the right direction to achieve that. However, it needs detailing and implementation of new policy amendments across various Govt. departments of states and center, within stipulated timelines. Hope the focus would soonshift on implementation of policy amendments so that datacenter companies start seeing the benefits resulting in faster investments.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]