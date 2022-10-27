STEMing the skills gap through coding

By Bensely Zachariah, Global Head of Human Resources at Fulcrum Digital

In this era of emerging technologies, coding is an essential tool for everyone who wants to take up IT as a career choice. The process of translating concepts, answers, and instructions into a language that a computer can recognize is known as coding. In the twenty-first century, coding is a necessary skill. For the youth, learning to code will not only increase their career opportunities, but it will also help them understand other aspects of technology.

The ability to code helps young individuals improve their problem-solving abilities and develop their confidence. Employers in various industries such as Software Engineering, Data Scientists, Full Stack Developers, Computer Systems Analyst, etc. are seeking candidates with coding abilities for a variety of creative professions as more digital initiatives are planned. An individual can acquire one of the highest-paying jobs in the industry with the correct blend of coding skills (and frequently soft skills).

With the increase of technology in the classroom, subjects are transitioning as well to include new-age technologies which include topics such as coding.

Coding – Why we need to catch ‘em young

The need for coding is becoming a necessity among today’s generation. With the world moving towards digitalization, we need to make sure that children begin learning it from a young age. Due to digitalization and the world moving towards 5G, coding will be an important factor in creating tools that can make processes faster.

Students should learn coding at a school level preferably after grade 5 which will make them tech savvy at a young age. Coding can also help students who wish to pursue a career in computer programming Network and Computer Administration, Data Scientist etc.

Organisations too are also more inclined towards hiring skilled professionals who have in-depth knowledge on the topic. Students who take coding classes gain useful skills that are essential for a job in computer programming.

Below are some key advantages for kids to learn coding from a young age:

Problem Solving – The development of a child’s personality and mind may be accelerated by learning to code. Given that it provides a secure environment for people to experiment with new ideas, the activity of coding has been associated with creative therapeutic methods. Additionally, it enables kids to communicate in ways other than verbally. As a working piece of software is the immediate and concrete consequence of solving a problem, coding can help kids improve their creative thinking abilities and confidence level. Instead of using a passive learning approach, coding tries to involve the learner in a creative knowledge-building process that enhances co-creative learning. Because of this, coding-related activities inspire kids to think out-of-the-box and unconventionally, enhancing their problem-solving abilities. Expressing their creativity – Students get the opportunity to express themselves through coding in the classroom. Even though it’s a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) idea, it encourages creativity and provides pupils with a creative outlet. Students who are learning to code must improvise in order to finish a project since they must create something from scratch. Making creative digital art, building innovative games, and developing engaging websites are some examples of the innovative uses of code. Additionally, learners need to identify what is required to finish a project. Finding solutions sometimes need creativity. Coding can be useful since finding a creative outlet is a life skill. Presentation, critical thinking, focus, communication, cooperation, and creativity are all strategies that are learnt in coding and are crucial for academic success. Coding as an activity – There are a tonne of new internet resources for coding exercises now, and many of them are free, thanks to all the time spent indoors during the past 18 months! Millions of results can be found by performing a simple Google search for “free coding exercises for kids.” The fact that there are so many options for both online and offline learning makes the coding tasks that are offered online the greatest part. The pure thrill of building programs, the curiosity of solving riddles and challenges, the satisfaction of creating something helpful, and the joy of learning are all available in coding, which is why coding should be adopted as an activity.

By incorporating coding activities into the school curriculum, and offering online courses, educators can introduce children to a useful skill that will benefit them. Students can be exposed to a crucial skill that can benefit them for years to come by integrating coding activities into the classroom, investing in a coding curriculum, and include online programmes in education.