Winning with cloud-powered AI: The new competitive edge

By Madhanraj J, AVP, Cobalt Cloud Solution Strategist, Infosys

Enterprises are quickly shifting from harnessing technology to support business processes to leveraging it for strategic advantage. This transformation truly gathered steam with the cloud over a decade ago, and AI is accelerating it now. Regardless of which stage of their digital transformation the organisation is focused on, every enterprise needs to harness AI’s disruptive power to differentiate and succeed in their markets.

AI can bring value across the spectrum with new business products and services along with new business models driving topline growth, improving operational efficiency, and reducing risk to delivering a healthy bottom line. While the promise of AI is attractive, enterprises need to first prepare themselves to tap into the potential by building out the right technology infrastructure, the data fabric, and putting in place the right enterprise guardrails for secure and responsible AI. Skills and process readiness is key too.

While cloud accelerated the first phase of the digital transformation for enterprises by making business processes real-time, improving customer experience and aligning operations to outcomes, the cloud has now evolved to become that X factor that delivers the competitive edge in AI-led transformation. Let us look at four aspects that enable enterprises to gain a competitive edge with AI. Not surprisingly, all of these are powered by cloud.

Being innovative by exploring new AI technologies

While in the AI labs, innovations range from LLMs, to video generation and more, for enterprises, innovation needs to bring disruption in the form of new business products and/ or business services with great customer experience and efficiency. Cloud enables rapid and non-intrusive experimentation, which replaces the rigidity of the enterprise with agility, and ushers in a mindset of creative exploration in every business function. More experimentation and associated experiences, rewires the product creation process in the enterprise, and puts the business on a continuous innovation path.

Being responsive by sensing customer needs and adopting technology faster

The business landscape is changing so fast, that even the most innovative products trail relevance in a few years. Enterprises need to use every possible asset at their disposal to remain competitive. Using cloud to power AI, enterprises can put vast customer related data to work in rapidly advancing critical product capabilities and get ahead of customer expectations.

Delivering autonomous business capabilities

Orchestration with agentic AI technologies leads to the realisation of autonomous business processes, within the enterprise and across partners aided by maturing industry standards and technology standards. Cloud is the platform to deliver critical capabilities for agentic AI orchestration. These include access to enterprise ready models, scaling these, while ensuring security, reliability and compliance.

Delivering efficiently for profitable growth

While innovative products are highly desirable for customers, delivering these at the right price and at the right cost to the business, puts enterprises on the path to profitable growth. Effective engineering of business capabilities with cloud and AI can bring in great visibility in per unit cost of business transactions, and help scale the business accordingly, bringing in substantial bottom-line growth. Today, one of our clients – a healthcare major is transforming the provider on-boarding process with AI to reduce effort and cycle time while improving accuracy and ensuring better compliance at a lower cost.

In summary

AI technologies are evolving fast and the enterprises that can reimagine their business processes to become AI-first, while also leveraging cloud to advantage, will become a dominant force and fiercely competitive. They will need to expend less effort on technology and will be able to focus more on addressing real business needs.