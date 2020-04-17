K7 Computing reports significant increase in cyberattacks during COVID-19 crisis

Read Article

K7 Computing reports a significant increase in cyberattacks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The concern over the coronavirus, nationwide lockdown, and the rapid transition to work-from-home has created new avenues for cybercriminals to attack digital users who rely on the internet and digital services to work, transact, and communicate.

Speaking on the cybersecurity implications of COVID-19, K7 Computing’s Founder & CEO J Kesavardhanan said “People are understandably anxious about the pandemic and are more likely to access malicious links and attachments that are disguised as essential information. Working and transacting from home also creates more opportunities for cybercriminals who wish to harvest business data and banking credentials.”

Phishing emails are a popular attack vector, with victims receiving emails which contain seemingly genuine coronavirus updates from authoritative sources but actually contain malware, such as ransomware, Remote Access Trojans, cryptominers, etc. that can compromise users’ devices. Other types of cyberthreats include malicious code embedded in online maps that track the outbreak and smartphone apps that offer news and updates.

“K7 Threat Labs observed a 260% increase in COVID-19 related cyberthreats from the last week of March to the first week of April, which highlights the size of the opportunity created by the pandemic for cyber criminals. We recommend users maintain good cyber hygiene, install a reputable cybersecurity product, and install all security updates to stay safe,” added Kesavardhanan.

K7 Computing has responded to this increase in cyberattacks by launching its Unconditional Care initiative, making its cybersecurity products completely free until this crisis ends. The full versions of its Windows, Android, and Enterprise Endpoint security products are available at no cost at https://www.k7computing.com/in/k7cares-covid to ensure that all users and businesses remain cybersafe during this period.