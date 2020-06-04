3D printing company – Divide By Zero considerably steps up efforts for fighting the pandemic

Read Article

Divide By Zero (DBZ), India’s largest homegrown 3D printing company announced that it has significantly stepped up its support to the fight against Covid-19. Since the announcement of lockdown, DBZ initiated the manufacturing of 3D printed PPEs for the frontline workers and has significantly amped-up the production. Currently, the company has supplied more than 1.5lakh 3D printed PPEs to 28 hospitals in Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi including Mumbai’s Nair Hospital, Sion Hospital, Kasturba Hospital, MGM Hospital, among others. Even the Indian army has been supplied with 25,000 face shields.

DBZ is also catering to the mounting need for ventilators and UV sterilisation robots using 3D printing. In the last two months, DBZ has manufactured 350+ ventilator component sets and 650+ UVC disinfection boxes. These UVC disinfectant boxes can be widely used by individuals as well as at an organizational level, especially by banks. These disinfection boxes are useful for disinfecting cash, incoming courier parcels, reusable masks, wallets, mobile phones etc.

“3D printing is the key to manufacturing in the modern world especially with tool development capabilities, during these extraordinary times. PPE and related manufacturers have expressed the challenges of ramping up production which include export and import restrictions due to the pandemic and the ongoing lockdown. 3D printing, on the other hand, does not require raw materials in a specific shape or form. 3D printed products are faster to manufacture are not dependent on traditional supply chain models and also ensures scalability,” said Swapnil Sansare, Founder and CEO of Divide By Zero. “We are witnessing a huge spike in demand and expect this uptick to stay for the 3D printing industry in the post-Covid-19 world. As for now, what would really help is for the government to create 3D printing hubs and provide incentives to encourage manufacturers of these printers,” he added.

A typical 3D printer is similar to an inkjet printer operated from a computer. It prints 3D objects by successively adding material (usually liquid plastic) in layers according to a predefined design. Unlike traditional manufacturing, 3D printing is distributed, which means all it needs is a computer file containing the design, measurements, and 3D printer to print the component.

The only India based exporter of 3D printers, DBZ has also collaborated with UK based company for UV robot and large UVC lamp and robot project. This 3D printed UVC lamp and robot project is currently under testing and soon to be sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing and certifications. The company has also collaborated with several universities like IITs and institutions across India, which already have 3D printers and are enabling them with 3D designs to further increase the production and help the nation in this time of crisis.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com