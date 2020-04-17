‘A comprehensive and scalable security solution is the need of the hour’

Read Article

Manasi Saha, Founder and CEO, Macaws Infotech outlines security strategy and measures for enterprises, which will ensure their safety during the COVID-19 crisis

As a security solution provider, how do you assess the current scenario where there is a complete lockdown and businesses are finding difficult to maintain continuity of their operations?

These are tough times for the IT channel industry, including us as one of the security solution providers. In this time of crisis, enterprises should take the following suggestions in their consideration:

Set up your 2FA

Preconfigure work-from-home arrangements

Remember to back up data and encrypt your valuable data

Limit the use of VPNs

Use antivirus either centralised or clou-based

Ensure phishing solution for email

Proper deployment of firewall, WAF, load balancers, DDoS protection

Use a ransomware protection

Skilled manpower

While many organisations have steadily moved towards remote working, they have kept business continuity as their utmost priority. I believe if the customers take the following initiatives, it will really help them in maintaining the business continuity of their operations:

Discuss the importance of online safety with everyone

Secure authentication through VPN and Identity authentication

Ensure bandwidth for users

Regular check for production server

All OS, applications should be patched up

Only legitimate users should be allowed for the DC access

Proper mailing security to be thought of with the rise of ransomware

Proper assessments of the production servers, especially the ERP

Thorough audits and health checkups to be done

Compliance and remedial measures should be in place

Time for more technical dig down

Helpdesk should be available 24×7

Ticketing system should be fast and accurate

With the sudden rise in cyber threats and attacks in this period, how are you ensuring your customers’ data is safe and helping them mitigate risks?

Risk is always a relative word in cyber security and it is measured by identifying the threats. Regular health checkups, proactive measures, usages of solutions such as cyber security for cloud / hybrid cloud / multi cloud architectures, and industry best practices as per the certification bodies or any other compliance guidelines should be followed.

The most important thing in security is PPT (People, Process and Technology). The most vulnerable part is people, and hence, organisations must ensure 24×7 security and surveillance, employ skilled manpower, implement cloud based or remote SOC, create awareness around vulnerabilities, conduct trainings at regular intervals, use advanced technologies such as EDR and implement XDR along with SIEM integration. This will help them safeguard against any type of attack as well as keep their data safe.

During this time of total lockdown, how are you ensuring 24×7 service and support to your customers?

This is not new to us. Before the lockdown was implemented, we used to provide remote support to most of our customers. Since a few of the media houses are our customers, our engineers work round-the-clock in shift duties to provide them the remote support.

In the current scenario, we are not facing any kind of problems as a security solution provider. We always strive to maintain trustworthy relationships with our esteemed customers and they also fully co-operate with our technical team. Having the presence of an experienced technical team as well as cyber security expert helps us in serving our customers.

Soon we will witness business models changing, wherein there will be far more remote workers in any organisation. In such scenario, what are the best cyber security practices that your customers should adopt? How would you, as a security solution provider, compliment in such a scenario?

Companies have, until now, invested mostly to strengthen their offices with firewall, backup solutions, and done patch management among other measures. Most of the MSMEs are not ready to face cyber security threats for their remote workers. There is no firewall, employees are using their own devices which are unprotected, backup is being taken only on cloud, network is unprotected without full tunnel VPN, software codes can be downloaded to their machines, etc.

There have also been instances where the employees have shifted to their native places, which are so remote that they may not have uninterrupted electricity supply or internet during office hours. In such cases, companies should adopt: