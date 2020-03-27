ATEN offers remote working solutions to face COVID-19 pandemic head-on

Read Article

ATEN offers remote working solutions for enterprises to stay afloat amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The sudden outburst of COVID-19 has enterprises grappling for suitable work from home solutions for business continuity. The major challenges that enterprises now face with remote working deployment are excessive software installation and configuration, interrupted internet access, lack of necessary remote accessibly features for professionals and equipment cost of building a remote working environment.

“Companies are heavily relying on remote working solutions for business continuity. The most feasible solution for employees now is to work from home. With the integration of ATEN’s CN series KVM over IP Switches, offering highly secured and mission-critical function, users can ensure safe working from anywhere without having to install external software. ATEN’s affordable and durable over IP server management solutions assures users with operational dependability and efficiency. Our portfolio of remote working solutions apart from being cost-effective also ensures security of business by letting teams work remotely from home,” said Vittal Salunke, PSM- IT at ATEN.

The safest cost-effective solution that ATEN offers is a KVM over IP device namely ATEN CN9600/CN8000A KVM over IP solution.

The solution is economic, easy to set up and highly secured. It provides Point-To-Point Signal Extension Over IP which enables users to simultaneously access different servers and virtual machines over the Internet with low latency without sacrificing performance. Dual LAN and Dual power for redundancy with Bios-level access and Centralized management. It allows system operators to monitor and access servers from remote locations using standard Web browsers or Windows and Java-based application programs and is especially suitable for IT administrators who manage the servers, IT network & IT infra for internal DC or server room. The solution is equipped with advanced security features such as TLS 1.2 Encryption and Third-party Authentication.

Apart from the KVM over IP solutions, ATEN is also offering the ATEN UC9020 StreamLive HD All-in-one Multi-channel AV Mixer which seamlessly integrates all broadcasters’ need for live streaming into one compact device. It is the perfect solution for schools and academic institutions which are facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic as it allows for a steady e-learning environment. By live-streaming classes and lectures, teachers and professors can now reach students anywhere.