CamScanner offers OCR features to ensure seamless remote working

CamScanner, a leading mobile scanning app, offers OCR (Optical Character Recognition) feature to make the daily work easy for employees that are working from home amid the COVID-19 outbreak. OCR feature will help employees to extract and organize useful information from paper documents, turning pictures into editable text format, doing quick digital search and accessing information anywhere one wants in a few steps.

The feature will help employees to avoid physical contact and encourage paperless working in offices in order to avoid contact and to reduce the risk of cross-infection. Be it a Posters, contracts, slides, essays, magazines, one can save and edit anything with the CamScanner OCR feature. Text extraction is one of the important features that OCR provides, allowing users to extract information from paper materials and edit directly through their smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

The feature will also help to find the document with the auto-recognized option, where one need to type the keywords that they remember within that document, all the documents that containing the keywords will be listed on-screen immediately, whether the word is in the title, doc image, or notes.

Users can also scan Important documents, such as ID cards, invoices, signed contracts, with the comfort of scanning from their smartphone.

Commenting on the same, Miller, Marketing Director, CamScanner said, “With COVID19 outbreak Work from Home has become new normal. With many companies announcing remote working till the end of this year, it’s imperative for employees to be using the right tools to make their daily work easy. OCR feature by CamScanner doesn’t only ensure seamlessly remote working for employees but also encourage paperless transaction to avoid any physical contract even in the post-pandemic period.”

OCR region recognition also allows CamScanner users to select the desired area and provides users with f the document, users can transfer their desired part into text format, export, a more accurate recognition result. Getting rid of the unimportant part of the documents, users can transfer their desired part into text format, export, edit, or share with their colleagues, and business partners.

