Consult Verraton launches TrackEVV to combat COVID-19

TrackEVV developed as a web and mobile application to monitor the quarantined

Consult Verraton LLP has developed TrackEVV (www.trackevv.com) a web and mobile application based solution on SaaS to help monitor quarantined patients on a map with Geo-Fencing. In the event of a patient breach’s their quarantine it will inform the authorities by an email and notify patient through an “in app notification”. These services are available to all government and non-government entities. The application is simple to use with complete protection of all data.

Commenting on the development Ravi Bhatnagar, Co- Promoter, Consult Verraton LLP said, “Government agencies across the globe need invocations to combat and contain this pandemic. ‘TrackEVV’ will assist government & civic authorities to monitor quarantined patients releasing the police force to perform other critical functions”.

The location marker on the map is updated every 30 minutes. If a patient breaches their geo-fence, the customer will be notified by email about the same and patient will also be notified by in app notification instantly. The patient can also do some home tests and report back as per requirements set by the authorities. The mobile app can be downloaded from the Google App store, and soon to be published on the Apple App Store which will be housed on Patients Mobile Device.

The company team is in dialogue with various state governments and Municipal Corporations in India and is also reaching out various authorities across the globe.

Consult Verraton LLP is a consulting and software solution startup incubated as an MSME. The company exists to bridge the technology gap in Healthcare Governance by developing and providing IT solutions in most efficient manner to bring process adherence and compliance from Doctors and Patients. The company is in the process of developing various solutions for geriatric care monitoring with various states in USA.

