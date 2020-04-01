Cyberbit will provide $100,000 worth of remote cyber range training to SOC teams

Read Article

Cyberbit has announced that the company will provide $100,000 worth of free, remote cybersecurity training on their Cyber Range to help organizations challenged with maintaining training continuity for their information security teams as a result of recent travel restrictions, quarantines and social distancing.

The security operations center (SOC) is the heart of a mature information security organization, responsible for detecting, analyzing, and responding to cybersecurity incidents. According to the SANS SOC Survey of 2019, lack of skilled staff is the most frequently cited SOC barrier to excellence. Frequent hands-on training is key for SOC teams to maintain their skill level, enabling them to successfully respond to security incidents which depend on their detection, investigation and response skills. This need is even more critical today when SOC teams are transitioning to distributed and remote work, learning new ways to communicate, collaborate and operate security systems.

Unfortunately, since the outbreak of COVID-19, training for SOC staff worldwide has been put on hold. Travel to training courses is no longer an option and remote team members’ skill levels have been gradually deteriorating.

Cyberbit’s initiative helps SOC teams train and develop their skills wherever they are located, while practicing the new skills required for responding to incidents as a distributed team. The remote training exercises consist of live cyberattack simulations in a virtual SOC hosted in Cyberbit’s cloud-based Cyber Range. Trainees connect to Cyberbit Range from wherever they are, be it at home, in the office, or any other remote location and practice responding to the simulated attacks using real-world, commercial security tools, as they’d use at work. The training is guided by expert Cyberbit Range instructors.

“Ever since we were founded, our mission has always been to deliver hyper-realistic cybersecurity training anytime, anywhere,” said Adi Dar, CEO of Cyberbit. “This is truer than ever at this difficult time. I hope that our initiative will help cybersecurity leaders who are now struggling to support their most valuable asset – their team.”