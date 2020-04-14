D-Link leverages on digital platform to stay connected with partners

Read Article

In this time of global crisis D-Link is all set to leverage on digital platform to stay connected with its partners pan India, through a series of informative and educational webinars.

“The lockdown period is an opportunity for everyone to learn & acquire new skill sets. Our webinar aims to empower D-Link System Integrators/ Partners on latest in Enterprise Networking, while we also share our technology roadmap for 2020-21. Infact we are overwhelmed to see over 1000+ attendees having benefited through our ongoing Technology Webinar Series” said Rohit Purushottam, VP – Enterprise Sales, D-Link.

D-Link has conducted over 12 webinars since the lockdown period and has had over 1000 plus attendees which includes Partners, System Integrators & D-Link technical team members.

Topics like D-Link Industrial Grade Switching Solutions, D-Link Network Switching for Enterprise & SMB, D-Link Wireless connectivity solutions, D-Link IP surveillance solutions, D-Link ISP Solutions etc. have been covered. The webinars are conducted by D-Link’s highly skilled senior technical professionals and includes a Q&A session to clear all doubts/ queries.