Dell sees demand for remote working solutions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Dell Technologies is witnessing interest for remote work solutions, including business PCs and virtualisation solutions, as enterprises look to facilitate work from home for employees in a seamless and secure manner amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with PTI, Dell Technologies India Senior Director and General Manager (Client Solutions Group) Indrajit Belgundi said the company is continuing to help customers build trusted and secure mobile workspace that protects both their customers’ data and their own.

“We are seeing interest in remote work solutions, including business PCs, workspace one, virtualisation, and SD-WAN solutions, monitors, and other peripherals. The current scenario demands businesses to be closer to their customers and business partners more than ever before,” Belgundi said.

Clients must enable their employees to work remotely in a seamless manner, and ensure data security and IT performance are not compromised, he added.

“Our tech support teams continue to serve customers’ requirements globally, by working from home, where needed, or shifting support calls to other locations. We have also rolled out flexible payment solutions, remote working solutions like unified workspace, virtual desktop infrastructure, and much more,” he said.

Belgundi said this dedicated customer focus, coupled with technology leadership in PCs, has helped the company emerge as the numero uno player in the commercial client category as per IDC’s March quarter numbers.

Within the commercial category, the company occupied the top spot in the commercial desktop and workstations segments, and number two in the commercial notebook segment.

“At Dell, we see technology as a key path to economic recovery, and organisations have to pivot quickly — to adapt and evolve to not just survive, but come out stronger. We are driving further innovation to redefine the future of work, business, healthcare and education. We are making sure our customers’ team members have the devices, apps and services they need regardless of their work location, he said.

Belgundi said the company’s services and sales teams, supply chain and partners are working together to meet customers’ business-critical technology needs, and all its products are undergoing rigorous screening before shipment regardless of a factory location.

“Our return-to-site strategy prioritises the health and safety of our team members and business continuity. We adopt a conservative approach that will use science and data for safety and readiness, alignment to local government regulations, implementation of health and hygiene strategies of industry standard care and enabling, innovating new ways of working,” he added.

(PTI)

