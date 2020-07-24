G7 CR Technologies offers Work from Home Allowance for its employees across India

Read Article

Bangalore based G7 CR Technologies, a leading Cloud services provider has decided to pass on the various benefits to its professional family for a safer and healthy work environment. The company has announced a work from home allowance of INR 18,000 for all its employees. The intent is to aid the purchase of UPS and office furniture for their employees to work comfortably from the safety of their home. The company went a mile ahead to deliver comfortable chairs from its office to the employee’s homes and is also reimbursing monthly internet bills.

In addition, the company has also announced benefits of INR 1 Lakh as hospitalization expenses for COVID related treatment. This amount will be over and above their insurance cover and can be availed by the employees and their immediate family members (spouse, children, parents and siblings under age of 18 years).

G7 CR is ensuring that its employees can work with facilities as close to the facilities available at the office. For the ones who had inadequate facilities to sustain working at home, desks and chairs were sent to their homes. To ensure that electricity was not a hindrance during random blackouts, storms, etc, Home-Inverters were also provided. This has brought the work at home standards very close to that of an office environment’s standards without hindering the home experience.

“Our employee’s safety is our first priority, 100% of our staff is working from home and will continue to do so until it is safe for our people to come to office. We continue to disrupt the new normal and will put our people at the centre of every decision we make as an organization”- said, Dr. Christopher Richard, Managing Director, G7 CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd.

Broadband connections have also been offered to all employees, so that they not only remain connected to the workplace but also enjoy their time during non-working hours. The company is also ensuring that constant townhalls and virtual team meetings are conducted which have resulted in an increase in morale and team spirit. During these testing times, due to all the facilities and initiatives taken, G7 CR is ensuring that the staff is not only closer to their family at home, but are closer to the family at work as well.”

A few things the company has done to disrupt the new normal for their staff:

· The company ensured Annual bonuses were paid as planned in April 2020. In fact, the company preponed salary date by 10 days for 3 months (April, May & June)

· Company announces up to 18 K WFH package for employees to purchase UPS & furniture

· The Company has shipped free chairs for employees who needed them

· Company hired more people during the pandemic and aims to hire 30 more people in the next 30 days

· Company announces reimbursement of monthly internet bills of employees, the amount is credited to the employees’ salary post submission of bills.

· Company offers interest free loans to employees needing financial assistance due to family members losing jobs or to cover additional expenses inherited due to the current situation.

· Company has made video calls mandatory during work hours to boost the basic instinct of social connect.

· Company has not deducted salaries nor laid off any of its employees, including the administrative staff.

· Company has invested over a quarter million to redo the office interiors and to welcome their employees to a new ambiance when they are back.

· Company plans to launch ‘Coffee with MD’ program to boost morale and discuss how the current situation may be causing any mental or emotional distress to their employees and build an engagement to keep their morale high.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com