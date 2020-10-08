Google Maps enables Mumbai people to view COVID-19 containment zones

Read Article

Google has launched a new feature in the COVID-19 layer on Google Maps, that displays the demarcation of containment zones in Mumbai.

Users in Mumbai can now see COVID-19 containment zones across the city in their Google Maps app. This will be displayed when a user in Mumbai enables the ‘COVID-19 info’ layer, where demarcated zones will be displayed via a shaded grey area. Google is working closely with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for sourcing this information, and will be updating this data regularly.

