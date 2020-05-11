HCL announces 60-day no-cost Glovius license to support WFH and minimize disruption from COVID-19

Read Article

HCL Technologies, a leading global technology company, announced a program to provide a 60-day no-cost Glovius license for everybody, during April and May 2020, in an effort to minimize the disruption from the COVID-19 outbreak. HCL Glovius is a multi-platform visualization solution that enables access to 3D data on Windows, Cloud, iOS, and Android apps. All Glovius apps on Windows, iOS, Android, and Cloud are available for free in this period.

Companies around the globe have rolled out mandatory remote work. However, people may face difficulties accessing and viewing CAD files from home due to the unavailability of CAD licenses. The offer will enable people to view and analyze 3D CAD files from anywhere and on any device.

Existing Glovius customers and new users can both use the extra Glovius licenses to help them work remotely. The offer will enable people to perform operations such as dimensioning, sectioning, markup, 3D and 2D comparison, and analysis of 3D CAD data. Working remotely, people can collaborate across screens with comments, email, and markup.

Glovius for Windows is a modern CAD viewer and supports all popular CAD formats, including CATIA, NX, Creo and Pro/ENGINEER, SolidWorks, Solid Edge, Autodesk Inventor, and STEP, IGES, and JT. Glovius for Windows comes with a free 2D viewer for DWG, DXF, and CATDrawing Files. Using Glovius, users can measure, section, analyze, compare, and export 3D CAD data to STEP, IGES, and other formats.

Glovius provides options to export files as image snapshots, PowerPoint, 3DHTML, 3DPDF, and Bill of Materials (BoM) for easy sharing and collaboration. Working remotely, people can collaborate across screens with comments, email, and markup on latest 3D product data. This makes for a seamless collaboration experience between teams located in different locations, accelerating the product development process.

Glovius for iOS and Android provide a simple and easy way to view, showcase, and collaborate on 3D CAD parts and assemblies on iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. With Glovius mobile apps, users can view 3D parts and assemblies from popular CAD formats, analyze CAD components, run reports, and collaborate with others.

