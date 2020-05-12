HCL CAMWorks announces two-month free customer home license and technology upgrade

Read Article

HCL Technologies, a leading global technology company, has announced a program to provide a free CAMWorks Home License and Technology Upgrade for customers during April and May 2020, in an effort to minimize the disruption from the COVID-19 outbreak. The HCL product will be available at no cost to existing CAMWorks customers – both those who are current on maintenance and those who are lapsed.

The CAMWorks Home License will help engineers and programmers who need to work from home. Software provided will include CAMWorks ShopFloor, which allows programmers to deliver part files and documentation, such as tool lists and setup sheets, electronically to the shop floor without the need to hand-deliver drawings and paperwork.

The CAMWorks Technology Upgrade provides an avenue for machine shops to utilize advanced technology to secure additional machining jobs to help maintain their business operations. The Technology Upgrade includes a temporary CAMWorks Premium Bundle Upgrade and NestingWorks. CAMWorks Premium includes 3-, 4- and 5-Axis milling, VoluMill and advanced Mill-Turn functionality. NestingWorks helps maximize material usage for parts and assemblies. All software provided is fully integrated and associative with SOLIDWORKS.

Home license software will be available to all customers, even if they are not on a current maintenance contract.

