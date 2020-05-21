HERE offers SMEs free delivery tool to meet demands of COVID-19

Read Article

HERE Technologies is releasing a new route planning tool that helps SMEs optimize the delivery of goods and services.

HERE WeGo Deliver allows businesses to plan and dispatch a delivery service without software development or implementation costs. Employees at HERE Technologies, a leading location data and technology platform, created HERE WeGo Deliver as a give back opportunity, based on the company’s work across the global transport and logistics industry.

“Manually organizing and sequencing multiple delivery stops, and drivers, is time-consuming, and the margin for human error is significant,” said Christoph Herzig, Head of Fleet Applications at HERE Technologies. “HERE WeGo Deliver makes it simple for both the business owner and driver by easy uploading, optimizing, viewing and dispatching of routes through a web-based dashboard.”

Users simply upload all their order destinations and number of drivers to the online planning dashboard, and HERE WeGo Deliver optimizes each route and delivery sequence. Drivers can receive their delivery route by email, which automatically opens and populates the delivery route end points in the HERE WeGo mobile app to provide voice-enabled navigation. HERE WeGo is available to download for free on Android and iOS mobile devices.

“Businesses need our support. The lack of economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has particularly hurt retailers and restaurants that rely on foot traffic. At the same time, demand for delivery services has skyrocketed while small businesses face the challenges of keeping their employees working and access to limited digital infrastructure,” said Nikhil Kumar, Country Head of India at HERE Technologies. “This new tool for SMEs was created by our employees as a way to give back during these challenging times.”

