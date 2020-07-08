How Dell partners are displaying ‘real’ partnership in challenging times

Read Article

Dell Technologies partners are proving that they have the unique skill sets and vertical industry expertise to help their customers run their businesses

During the current pandemic, the role and trust of partners for their OEMs and customers have been tested like never before. For IT giant, Dell Technologies, its partners have played a critical role in enabling customers to achieve their business goals in this rapidly changing environment. Through all of this, Dell has been busy listening, learning and acting upon its partners’ needs. It did take several initiatives that helped partners free-up cash flow, maintain business continuity, created a pool of digital marketing resources and jointly prepare businesses for the future. Dell Technologies partners are proving they have the unique skill sets and vertical industry expertise to help their customers run their business.

Dell Technologies’ Anil Sethi, Vice President & General Manager, Channels witnessed success stories of their partners, proving just how important a role channel partners are playing in combating the pandemic. He says, “We have been building partnerships all through these years. Our partners played a key role in helping customers bring in the remote working solutions. So many large organisations were addressed by our partners and to an extent they had gone out and helped in terms of giving the complete technical resources deployed and technical people went around to each and everybody’s houses to get certain things installed. A real partnership came into the display. This is the time it is going to pay the most when you need an extensive amount of coverage and an extensive amount of dedication from partners.”

Unique skills displayed by partners

While interacting with some of the key and large partners of Dell Technologies, CRN India finds Dell partners exhibited strong commitment to its customers, despite challenges they are taking Dell partnership to new heights.

According to Tarun Seth, MD, Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic, “We continue to collaborate with Dell Technologies to cater business-critical needs of customers for driving productivity while working from home. Their solutions empower our customers with flexibility, security and accessibility to work seamlessly. We are constantly innovating our IPs to reimagine a business-as-usual environment that minimises disruptions for an organisation. While adapting to the new normal, the organisations are also exposed to the vulnerabilities. Our balanced reciprocal contingency plans with bundled offers from partners and advanced remote monitoring solutions are helping organisations prevent security threats.”

Similarly Mumbai based Pentagon Systems and Services showed the true expertise of IT consulting to its customers, Sairaman Mudaliar, Co-founder and Director, Pentagon Systems and Services shares, “We are working with Dell to help our customers achieve a better WFH practice by using services like VDI, Dell PC as a Service, SD-WAN and Unified Work Space along with our skill sets to implement and operate the same. With the current financial situation many customers want services at lower cost to what they used to pay earlier. With every user connecting from remote locations and many trying to connect through open internet, data security was and is a concern and we helped our customers access their data securely and maintain their BCP practice with our expertise.”

Making “work from anywhere” possible

With the challenges of slow cash flow and new order booking, Mumbai based large IT system integrator Galaxy Office Automation feels betting on companies like Dell Technologies enables “work from anywhere”, with the same security and assurance as their physical office settings. The main technologies involved in this are cloud (virtualised desktops, backups), security and mobility. “We have tied up with Dell Technologies for VMCloud and have created some ready-to-go VDI offerings. With support from Dell Technologies’ solutions, our security and mobility units, already having secured more than a million personal assets for enterprise use, are well equipped to handle these requirements. These technologies have enabled us to be in the best position to usher in our customers through this difficult phase. The overall impact has changed our temporary outlook and targets from high growth to survival,” says Sanjay Patodia, CEO, Galaxy Office Automation.

