Huawei’s AI-assisted technology services help combat COVID-19 in Asia Pacific

As part of its action plan to help customers to fight COVID-19, Huawei is providing technological services in artificial intelligence (AI), video conferencing, wireless network coverage and smartphones to nations across Asia Pacific. Huawei has joined hands with countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh and others to address on-ground communication challenges, ensuring connectivity and supporting essential services with innovative technologies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health systems are the first in line to fight the pandemic. Huawei telemedicine practices have developed on-ground use cases for four key scenarios in the fight against the coronavirus: Live video streaming, Remote collaboration, Remote diagnosis, and Remote protection, all in active use in live scenarios across nations in Asia Pacific.

In Thailand, Huawei’s Telemedicine Video Conference Solution deployed in hospitals and Disease Control Department has enabled government and medical experts with epidemic prevention, multi-collaboration, online consultations and interactive training that not only enhances diagnosis efficiency but also significantly helps reduce risk of infection for the entire medical team. Thailand’s Minister of Digital Economy and Society launched Huawei’s 5G solution and AI technology assisted diagnosis and treatment system, which equipped with reliable high speed connection and very low latency will greatly improve the country’s efficiency in fighting the pandemic.

Philippines’ Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center installed Huawei’s solutions for AI-assisted CT Screening to help doctors detect COVID-19 cases.

Bangladesh’s Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and Directorate General of Health and Services used Huawei’s video conference systems, to assist the government in combating the epidemic situation, enhancing the remote collaboration efficiency and reducing the risk of infection for the medical teams.

Singapore’s 7-Network leveraged HUAWEI CLOUD’s solutions to provide a daily health check-in platform for small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Based on HUAWEI CLOUD platform, Huawei’s AI assisted diagnosis solutions significantly reduce diagnosis time, enabling faster identification and confirmation of COVID-19 suspected cases, with accurate detection of early, advanced and severe stages of the disease thus saving time for treatment and reducing backlog.

HUAWI CLOUD’s Anti-COVID-19 Partner Program, launched as part of the action plan for fighting COVID-19, focuses on five main scenarios: remote office, AI support, enterprise assistance, smart healthcare, and online education. Partners who participate in this program can not only obtain comprehensive business, technological, and market support but will also have the opportunity to obtain free cloud resources worth up to USD $30,000.