IBM strengthens partner support during COVID-19 crisis

With the lockdown period in India getting extended, several OEMs have decided to change their channel engagements and support their customers and partners via multiple digital platforms for keeping the business continuity fluid. Looking at the current scenario, partners are in need, and they want OEMs to support them through financial resources and tools around extended payment terms, credit and proactive financing.

Addressing the growing need of its partners and customers, IBM India has launched a special set of offerings.

In an exclusive interaction with CRN India, Lata Singh, Director – IBM Partner Ecosystem, explains why channel partners should leverage IBM’s new offerings to help customers deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

She says, “In 2020, the entire world is dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and a number of our clients and partners have had to re-evaluate their IT strategy in the short and medium term. At IBM we are committed to support our clients via multiple digital platforms of engagement in these times of social distancing. We have launched a special set of offerings to cater to the increased demand for Cloud solutions, Cybersecurity, Remote Workforce and Business Continuity Planning.”

My Digital Marketing is the new digital marketing platform which IBM launched in February this year for its partners to quickly access an array of ‘ready-to-execute’ digital campaigns. IBM Cloud is offering no-cost options to help its customers maintain business continuity while migrating to remote work environments, including IBM Cloud virtual server configurations.

Meanwhile, IBM security is offering a number of solutions and extended, no-charge access to technologies that help clients alter their operations and security programs to protect remote employees and protect themselves from cybersecurity criminals. IBM Watson Assistant for Citizens on the IBM public cloud, brings together Watson Assistant, Natural Language Processing capabilities from IBM Research, and state-of-art enterprise AI search capabilities with Watson Discovery, to understand and respond to common questions about COVID-19.

Remote learning resources, including free access to IBM Video Streaming for new K-12 education organisations, as alternatives are put in place for nearly a billion children who have seen their schools close as a result of COVID-19.

“In many ways, this crisis has underscored the need for a more comprehensive digital transformation agenda for every enterprise and highlighting the need for hybrid cloud with enterprise grade security that allows data and insights to be delivered anywhere. This will create a whole new set of opportunities for IT Channels to evolve in supporting these transformations,” she adds.