KONE Elevator India offers free cloud technology to keep critical sites operational

KONE 24/7 Connected Services uses cloud technology to keep elevators running smoothly in hospitals

KONE Elevator India, a fully owned subsidiary of KONE Corporation, has announced that it is offering to install KONE 24/7 Connected Services for free for the first six months for its current customers who operate medical facilities. This initiative will benefit hospitals across the country, and ensure uninterrupted vertical movement of people. For patients, their families and medical staff, this means less waiting time and disruption, a smoother journey to where they need to go, and quicker access to the supplies they need.

KONE 24/7 Connected Services is the world’s most intelligent elevator and escalator services that monitors round-the-clock. This technology can better predict, maintain and take action before breakage, thereby ensuring less equipment downtime and fewer faults. This preventive maintenance system helps the elevator work seamlessly in the hospitals 24/7. In the current pandemic situation, it is absolutely critical that elevators or escalators run smoothly without any setbacks.

In collaboration with the recognized leader in cognitive computing, IBM Watson, KONE 24/7 Connected Services is a cloud-based solution using sensors, which collects data on a range of parameters on equipment performance and powerful analytics to identify deviations. Using the latest technology, the elevators and escalators can now speak their minds and keep technicians one step ahead of what’s happening. If the system identifies the need for maintenance, it alerts a technician immediately.

Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevator India, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated unprecedented restrictions on the movement of people. However, one area where movement is crucial is hospitals where doctors, nurses, assistants and volunteers continue to work tirelessly to ensure patients are looked after. As an organisation dedicated to improving the flow of urban life, we have a responsibility to help keep society running and critical services operational. KONE’s cutting-edge 24/7 Connected Services, now available free for our current customers who operate medical facilities, will help ensure that their people flow is safe and reliable.”

The 24/7 Connected Services can improve people’s safety, in some cases reducing the number of stoppages. For customers it means improved safety, full transparency and peace of mind.

“When the entire world is enduring the hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, KONE Elevator India is showing its true strength by being a reliable partner and supporting its customers and the wider community to help keep critical sites operational in a time of crisis. This initiative from Kone Elevator India is an attempt to make a positive contribution to continuous improvement in the communities where we operate,” he added.

