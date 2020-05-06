Microsoft Teams to support video calls up to 250 participants

Read Article

Microsoft has announced that Teams video calls will support up to 250 participants starting from this month. Earlier, this limit for group calls was up to 100 participants. After the introduction of this update, Teams will potentially be able to better take on the competition from Zoom and Google Meet. It is to note that group video conferencing has escalated substantially owing to the people working from home due to Coronavirus pandemic. Currently, Microsoft Team has around 75 million users.

According to the company, Teams will get this update in the middle of this month. The company, in its roadmap section has said that the feature is still under development. “Sometimes you need to kick off a big project chat with a large group, or organize an ad-hoc discussion with staff at an event, but it is unnecessary to start a new team; perhaps you don’t all work together on a regular basis, or maybe you need a communication channel with a large group of people at an event. Group chats will be able to accommodate up to 250 users,” Microsoft said. The new added feature will be available for all paid plans. Currently, only a group call of up to 20 people comes under the free plan.

Not only this, the paid subscribers of Teams also have the benefits that allow them to schedule meetings, and record meeting phone calls, along with audio conferencing. Teams’ paid version also provides 1TB of storage per user. Users also get a free plan to get 1GB of storage per user and 10GB of shared storage.

Meanwhile, Teams app has also helped boost Microsoft’s sales and profit expectations for the fourth quarter of FY20. With the remote working setup and lockdown restrictions, the demand for Teams app surged, which Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft believes benefited the company.

