Nagarro launches Covid-AI solutions to ensure better workplace safety

Nagarro has launched AI-powered solutions to help organisations kick-start work and life amid the COVID-19 crisis. Based on machine vision technology, these solutions provide powerful workplace interventions quickly and effectively, and have the potential to transform how we work and interact by ensuring better health and safety of employees and visitors.

Nagarro’s COVID-AI suite of solutions is designed to leverage state-of-the-art AI models running on low-cost edge devices, and can be rolled out across the organization affordably and at scale without large scale configuration or deployment issues. It has mechanisms to ensure social distancing behavior, encourage PPE practices such as wearing masks, and monitor as well as mitigate high risk scenarios such as large collections of people.

Nagarro’s COVID-AI suite of solutions includes:

• Video analytics to help nudge and encourage social distancing behavior.

• Touch-less security systems to help identify, allow and track authorized personnel.

• PPE behavior monitoring to ensure health and safety of your workforce

• Crowd density ascertaining and monitoring in open spaces in a workplace.

• Better forecasting models that accurately forecast outcomes in these uncertain times.

“As the world grapples with COVID-19, every ounce of technological innovation and ingenuity harnessed to fight this pandemic brings us one step closer to overcoming it. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are playing a key role in better understanding and addressing the COVID-19 crisis, ” said Anurag Sahay, VP & Global Head – AI & Data Sciences, Nagarro. “Organizations, businesses and establishments are finding new ways to operate effectively. At Nagarro, we are using AI powerfully to help bring some of these facilitation and interventions in place. We believe that machine vision-based AI platforms have the potential to transform how we work and live during the new normal.”

