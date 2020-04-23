Nutanix launches financial assistance program for partners

Read Article

Nutanix has announced special Financial Assistance Program (NSFAP) to demonstrate its commitment to support partners worldwide as they work to sustain business operations amidst rapidly changing macroeconomic conditions. The NSFAP program will provide participating partners with extended payment terms to give them increased financial flexibility for their businesses. Additionally, Nutanix enables enhanced financing options for customers through Nutanix Financial Solutions (NFS).

“We recognize the immense pressure businesses face today and we are happy to be able to offer immediate support to our partners by alleviating cash flow concerns and increasing financing flexibility,” said Chris Kaddaras, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Nutanix. “Our commitment to our partners has never been stronger. We will continue to evaluate the needs of our community to ensure our partners and customers have the resources they need to be successful in the current environment.”

Organizations today are highly focused on conserving cash flow and deferring expenses, all while keeping their business going, retaining their workforce, and supporting their customers. The NSFAP aims to help provide liquidity to partners and provide them the financial flexibility needed to support their businesses and customers, based on each partner’s particular needs. Through this program:

Authorized Nutanix participating reseller partners are eligible for extended payment terms, with no additional costs, effective immediately.

Authorized Nutanix participating reseller partners will, in turn, extend these extended payment terms to their customers to support further financial flexibility.

The program is available for a limited time, through May 31, 2020, in order to help our customers and partners cope in this time of unprecedented economic uncertainty. Reseller partners can contact their Nutanix authorized distribution partners for NSFAP eligibility.

Customers can also leverage enhanced financing solutions through the Nutanix customer financing organization, NFS, designed to support their business continuity, including 180-day deferred payment, customizable payment plans, cash trade-in of existing assets, and more.

In addition, Nutanix is investing in the learning and development of partner organizations by offering free certification exams for partners through July 31, 2020, and is continuing to offer no-cost courses and resources on the Nutanix Partner Portal and through field enablement programs virtually.

“The Special Financial Assistance Program and the FastTrack VDI solution will help us continue to provide financial and technology flexibility choices for our customers – with simplicity, scale, and speed. Nutanix continues to be a key partner enabling us to roll out end-user computing solutions quickly in this time of rapidly evolving needs.” Jim Steinlage, President/CEO, Choice Solutions

“Our customers are looking for financial options during this unprecedented time, and the Special Financial Assistance Program by Nutanix enables us to provide that flexibility. This provides a valuable resource to support the business continuity of our customers while giving them the Nutanix technology we need to help them maintain their IT operations.” Jonathan Lassman, Director, Epaton Ltd.

At a time when organizations everywhere are looking to deliver remote work solutions to their employees quickly and securely, Nutanix is focused on supporting customers and partners with rapid deployment of the following programs:

Nutanix FastTrack for VDI offering allows organizations with existing VDI to quickly onboard thousands of remote employees, enabling the rapid deployment of the infrastructure needed to provide secure, seamless access to business apps and desktops. The Nutanix FastTrack for VDI offering includes special incentives for partners in support of the key role they play in the deployment of these solutions.

Nutanix Work From Anywhere (WFA) initiative includes a 30-day free trial of Xi Frame, Nutanix’s Desktop as a Service solution, which allows IT administrators to set up a secure remote virtual app and desktop environment in just a few hours.

“Today, more than ever, IT teams are playing a crucial role in helping businesses maintain operations remotely,” said Christian Alvarez, VP, Americas Channel, Nutanix. “We strongly believe in doing what we can to ensure our partners have the technology and resources necessary to continue supporting their customers during this difficult time.”