Panasonic India offers COVID-19 insurance on its Camera Range

Panasonic India is providing a special industry-first COVID-19 medical insurance to consumers on the purchase of any Panasonic cameras and to all its existing sub-dealers. The insurance scheme of up to INR 1 Lakh provides insurance against COVID-19 to photographers and videographers who are going above and beyond to report news and capture ceremonies and events during the coronavirus pandemic. The insurance policy is valid for one year from the date of purchase for consumers.

Announcing the special initiative, Mr. Sandeep Sehgal, Business Chief, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic India & SAARC, said, “Photographers across the India are out in their communities every day doing the hard work of telling the stories of COVID-19 and bringing ceremonies and events to the rest of us in the safe environment of our homes. Through our COVID Insurance initiative, we aim to support and extend our commitment to safeguarding their wellbeing and creativity. To ensure easy access of our cameras to consumers, we are also extending the insurance policy to our sub-dealers to empower and strengthen their operations.”

Details of the policy:

· This insurance coverage is being provided by M/s. PramericaLife Insurance Ltd.

· Offer valid on purchases made by consumers from 9 June 2020 to 31 August 2020

· Offer is eligible to consumers in the age group of 18 to 65 years

· Lumpsum benefit equal to 100% of sum insured on diagnosis of Covid-19 for in-patient members

· The coverage to the buyer will be 12 months from the date of purchase invoice of the designated product being offered by Panasonic

· Non Hospitalized member is not covered (minimum 24Hours hospitalization would be required for claim payment)

· Amount insured depends upon the product purchased by the consumer

o For camera less than INR 50,000 – Insurance coverage is INR 25,000

o For camera between INR 50,000 – 1,00,00 — Insurance coverage is INR 50,000

o For camera between INR 1,00,000 – 1,50,00 – Insurance coverage is INR 75,000

o For camera > INR 1,50,00k – Insurance coverage is INR 1,00,000

· Standard offer applicable to all sub-dealers of INR 1,00,000

