Pandemic has forced customers to enlighten their digital transformation journey: Ajay Sawant, Managing Director, Orient Technologies

Mumbai headquartered Orient Technologies, a city which is the most Covid affected part of India, faced many challenges during the two months long lockdown, be it logistics, payment recovery or product buying. But Ajay Sawant, Managing Director, Orient Technologies believes that ‘tough times don’t last, tough people do’ to overcome challenges, and the company has become more resilient with its service support for helping its customers in the time of crisis.

While remembering the initial days of the lockdown in Mumbai, Sawant says, “The lockdown happened in the last 8-10 days of March, which is our year end and pick billing period. We faced challenges in terms of logistics, billing from distributors and demand-supply issues with OEMs. On top of this, customers started delaying payments due to their cash flow challenges. Overall business took a big hit. On the hand, we prepared our team to work from home with notebooks and bandwidth connectivity at home. Our logistic teams and field service engineers were ready with PPE kits to visit customers with emergency services letters.”

And, as the company is finding the lockdown and Work- from- Home ()WFH) a new normal, Sawant thinks that the IT needs of customers is now focused around collaboration and communication solutions along with reducing the IT budget, “We need to accept the situation and handle it accordingly. Keeping in mind all government norms, customers will prefer WFH for another two to three months. We see customers will invest heavily in VDI, collaboration and security solutions so that their productivity stays consistent and waits to see their business come to normal. CFO will conserve cash and postpone all big ticket projects,” he explains.

When asked how Orient is keeping its customers’ businesses agile and scalable, he says, “Customers are asking for free services for three months and renewal of services is getting delayed. We are giving 24 X 7 services through our NoC and keeping customers happy. Although, the pandemic has forced customers to enlighten their digital transformation journey, but most of them are still not 100 per cent compliant.”

The service provider adds that cybersecurity was a great threat for every customer when their employees access their application and data from home. But being their technology provider, Orient provides various security solutions that allow them to access their data securely.

