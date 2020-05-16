Re-opening of IT repair shops overwhelms Punjab partners

Read Article

With the lockdown neutralising in Punjab, the IT repair and service shops in major cities have started seeing customers queuing up for repairing and servicing of their IT products, which had been put on hold due to the lockdown.

Under phased opening of lockdown, only standalone shop owners are allowed to resume the service and repair work, whereas the branded IT stores in main markets continue to remain closed.

While handling customer complaints, shop owners are maintaining strict social distancing norms. Customers can drop the products and get them repaired and returned in a day or two.

Ludhiana based Gurpreet Singh Jagdev, Owner of Netline Infotech, located in Kochhar market, said, “Today, we have opened our store with handful of support and service staff for carrying out the repair work. We have seen there are significant numbers of cases of repair and servicing of laptops and desktops. But, we are very cautious with our customers and ensuring no overcrowding in the shop. We have taken measures keeping social distancing in mind. It is a ‘new way’ of doing business.”

Apart from surge in repair and service cases of IT products, the sub-distributors of large cities are seeing the new demand of laptops and desktops coming from customers located in smaller towns and villages. With the help of courier services, big partners are taking orders and delivering the products to nearby towns.

Jagdev added, “We have been getting good number of laptop orders from smaller markets, and we are meeting this demand either by supplying to local dealers of town or selling direct to customers. This way we are rotating our old stocks of laptops and desktops, which have been lying idle for last one month.”

Rajiv Khanna, Owner of ITPRO from Jalandhar informed, “With the growing cases of laptop repairs coming from school and college students. The Jalandhar IT dealers have opened their shops in this week, with the permission of local authority. We are relieved with the opening of shops as the cost of business operation was running high with tepid sale in last two months.”

Khanna also added, “With the sale of laptops expected to surge, the prices have already skyrocketed with 10-15 per cent increase. The prices of laptop and IT products will further increase with transporters and e-tailers resuming deliveries in Punjab markets. Overall, the IT market is getting recovered after lockdown and fresh supplies are getting normal with only cash-and-carry.”

With the growing burden of monthly pay out to bank interest, rental, salaries, etc. Large partners are even ready to take back the sold material from their small dealers, so that they can resell the stock to other markets by taking advantage of higher pricing.

