RP tech India announces Green Zone offer for channel partners

The offer is valid from 4th to 10th May, 2020 on peripherals, components, and accessories brands

In a bid to kick start business in Green cities, RP tech India, country’s only value added distributor has come up with Green Zone offer for all India channel partners.

Under the offer, partners will be eligible for various rewards on achievement of certain turnover from RP tech during the offer period. The offer is divided into various slab to ensure that all partners can participate and take its benefits. It is valid from 4th May to 10th May 2020 on Peripherals, Components and Accessories brands from RP tech Portfolio.

On the launch of the offer, Amit Jain, Business Manager, RP tech India said, “Since the Government has eased restrictions in Green cities, we want to make sure that we tap all possible business opportunities in these locations. We are also offering free shipping across pan India to ensure that upcountry partners under Green zone will also get the benefits. Our branches have maintained stocks, however, we will also fulfill the demand from our central warehouse in specific requirements.”

The month long lockdown has severely impacted the channel business. However, as the Government is slowly easing the restrictions, the industry is expected to be fully functional in the next 3 to 6 months. RP tech India is committed to provide support to channel partners.

“RP tech India is a 100 percent Covid compliant company and we are taking all efforts to support our channel partners during this challenging time. We want to be the first movers and encourage partners to drive their business. This offer is one way to talk to partners and I am sure that we will get good response,” added Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales and Marketing, RP tech India.

